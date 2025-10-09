Ignite Attachments Launches Universal Snow Blade for UTVs and ATVs

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 9, 2025
25 02 21 Piab Action (1 Of 28)
Ignite Attachments

Ignite Attachments has entered the UTV/ATV attachment market with a new universal snow blade, designed as an affordable snow removal solution for acreages, landscape professionals and property managers.

The UTV/ATV snow blade delivers plug-and-play performance for easy installation, while adjustable widths — 66 and 72 inches for UTVs; 50 and 60 inches for ATVs — match the operator’s machine and snow-clearing needs. An integrated quick-attach system with a mount kit stays on the blade for quick removal or reinstallation.

Designed to resist rust and weathering through harsh conditions, the UTV/ATV snow blade is built with Grade 50 steel frame and a powder-coated finish. Stainless steel hardware and coated components enhance durability, and optional side markers improve visibility for safer operation in low-light conditions.

“Operators can expect reliable snow removal and smoother maneuverability without the complexity or cost of larger skid steer models,” said Darin Gronwold, product manager at Ignite Attachments. “This snow blade is about expanding access to the kinds of attachments our customers need—a practical, affordable solution whether you're outfitting a large property or maintaining public spaces.”

With the introduction of the UTV/ATV snow blade, Ignite says it now offers a full spectrum of snow removal solutions for nearly every compact equipment category.

Ignite Attachments launched in 2022, selling compact equipment attachments, parts and lubricants directly to consumers.

