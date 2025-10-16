Kioti Expands Tractor and UTV Attachment Lineup

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 16, 2025
Kioti Ck20 Implement Rc2005 2
Kioti

Kioti Tractor has launched an expanded line of attachments for tractors and UTVs, designed to deliver greater equipment compatibility and performance, as well as more options at a wider range of prices for landowners, farmers and contractors.

“Customer input is at the core of this expansion,” said Steven Benedict, product line manager at Kioti. “Our goal is to make it easier for our customers to find implements that fit their equipment, their work and their budgets. This new lineup strengthens our ability to deliver reliable tools that help them get the job done season after season.”

The updated attachment offering spans three key categories, offering solutions for a range of applications from field preparation and property maintenance to hauling and snow removal.

  • Three-Point Implements: A wide selection of tools, including box blades, rotary cutters, tillage options, mowers and more.
  • Front Attach Implements: Frequently used attachments, such as pallet forks, bale spears and snow pushers.
  • UTV Attachments: Fertilizer spreaders and disc harrow combos designed to maximize efficiency and versatility for UTV owners.

The new attachments are available at authorized Kioti Tractor dealers.

Related Stories
Fae Mtl
Heavy equipment attachments
FAE Updates MTL Multitask Head for Tractors from 140 to 300 Horsepower
25 02 21 Piab Action (1 Of 28)
Compact equipment attachments
Ignite Attachments Launches Universal Snow Blade for UTVs and ATVs
Engcon Develon
Heavy equipment attachments
Develon -9 Series Excavators to Arrive Engcon Tiltrotator-Ready
Blue Diamond Breaker Ctl
Attachments
Blue Diamond Launches Hydraulic Breakers for Excavators, Skid Steers, CTLs
Top Stories
The new 12,785-pound HD Hyundai HT38 gets 115 horsepower for high lifting capacity, big pushing performance and the ability to run a variety of attachments.
Compact Track Loaders
HD Hyundai Debuts Its Largest Compact Track Loader: the HT38
The new 12,785-pound CTL gets 115 horsepower for high lifting capacity, big pushing performance and the ability to run a variety of attachments.
The Link-Belt 145 X4S can be fitted with either an 8-foot or nearly 10-foot boom arm.
Excavators
Link-Belt Unveils Smallest X4S Excavator with Improved Engine, Hydraulics
Cat 303 Mini M20210601 180b6 91b45
Compact Excavators
Cat 303.5 CR Mini Excavator Gets Speed and Productivity Boost
John Deere's new 2026 Gator GX Crew Electric has fold-down rear seats for additional cargo space.
Compact equipment
Deere Goes All-Electric with New 2-Seater and 4-Seater GX Gator UTVs
Attendees at Utility Expo 2025 try the new 26 P-Tier (foreground) and 17 P-Tier (background) compact excavators.
Compact Excavators
Deere Redesigns 17 & 26 P-Tier Mini Excavators with More Power, Versatility
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All