George and Alan Marsh brought their rare Thew Scoop Shovel attachment on a 1956 Lorain TL-25 crane to the 2022 HCEA International Convention and Old Equipment Exposition.

For all you lovers of vintage construction equipment, there’s a big event coming up next month where all kinds of old-time machinery will be on display – and in operation.

The 39th annual International Convention and Old Equipment Exposition will be be held September 18-20. This year’s event will be at the National Construction Equipment Museum, which has a new building that will be dedicated, and on its 20-acre grounds in Bowling Green, Ohio. This is also the home of the event’s sponsor, the Historical Construction Equipment Association.

(To watch a sample from the 2022 show, check out the video at the end of this article.)

The 2025 convention will pay tribute to Caterpillar’s centennial anniversary underway this year and Ohio Cat’s 80th anniversary. So rest assured, some antique Cats will be on the move.

The convention also features displays and demonstrations of all kinds of construction equipment from the 19th and 20th centuries. The museum boasts a collection of more than 200 machines. The event also draws collectors from around the country who haul in their vintage machines to show off and operate for the crowds.

Along with construction equipment, the show features vintage farm equipment, trucks, engines and military vehicles. Vendors selling toys, collectibles and memorabilia will be on hand, and for the kids, there’s a huge sandbox with miniature construction equipment to play with.

The convention and exposition are scheduled from 9 a.m. to dark Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to dark Saturday at 16623 Liberty Hi Road.

The cost is $10 per day or $20 for a weekend pass. Kids under 12 get in free. This year’s banquet will be on Friday, September 19, starting at 6 p.m. Cost is $35, and $17 for those under 12. On-site primitive camping at $20 for the weekend is available first come first served. There are also hotels nearby.

For more details: www.hcea.net, www.facebook.com/thehcea, 414-352-5616, [email protected].

Here are some scenes from the 2022 show held at the National Construction Equipment Museum in Bowling Green: