Hundreds of Vintage Construction Machines on Display – and at Work – Sept. 18-20 at HCEA Show

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Aug 29, 2025
George and Alan Marsh brought their rare Thew Scoop Shovel attachment on a 1956 Lorain TL-25 crane to the 2022 HCEA International Convention and Old Equipment Exposition.
George and Alan Marsh brought their rare Thew Scoop Shovel attachment on a 1956 Lorain TL-25 crane to the 2022 HCEA International Convention and Old Equipment Exposition.
Equipment World

For all you lovers of vintage construction equipment, there’s a big event coming up next month where all kinds of old-time machinery will be on display – and in operation.

The 39th annual International Convention and Old Equipment Exposition will be be held September 18-20. This year’s event will be at the National Construction Equipment Museum, which has a new building that will be dedicated, and on its 20-acre grounds in Bowling Green, Ohio. This is also the home of the event’s sponsor, the Historical Construction Equipment Association.

(To watch a sample from the 2022 show, check out the video at the end of this article.)

The 2025 convention will pay tribute to Caterpillar’s centennial anniversary underway this year and Ohio Cat’s 80th anniversary. So rest assured, some antique Cats will be on the move.

The convention also features displays and demonstrations of all kinds of construction equipment from the 19th and 20th centuries. The museum boasts a collection of more than 200 machines. The event also draws collectors from around the country who haul in their vintage machines to show off and operate for the crowds.

Along with construction equipment, the show features vintage farm equipment, trucks, engines and military vehicles. Vendors selling toys, collectibles and memorabilia will be on hand, and for the kids, there’s a huge sandbox with miniature construction equipment to play with.

The convention and exposition are scheduled from 9 a.m. to dark Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to dark Saturday at 16623 Liberty Hi Road.

The cost is $10 per day or $20 for a weekend pass. Kids under 12 get in free. This year’s banquet will be on Friday, September 19, starting at 6 p.m. Cost is $35, and $17 for those under 12. On-site primitive camping at $20 for the weekend is available first come first served. There are also hotels nearby.

For more details: www.hcea.net, www.facebook.com/thehcea, 414-352-5616, [email protected].

Here are some scenes from the 2022 show held at the National Construction Equipment Museum in Bowling Green:

 

Related Stories
Before Caterpillar's D9, there was the 'Twin D8.' None of the originals has been found, but the dozer's legacy lives on, thanks to this recreation by Peterson Cat.
Vintage Equipment
The 1950s Cat “Twin D8” – 2 Joined Dozers, 1 Big Blade, Double the Power
'Big Muskie'was a 27-million-pound Bucyrus-Erie 4250W that moved 483 million tons of earth for the Central Ohio Coal Company from 1969 to 1991.
Vintage Equipment
Remembering “Big Muskie” – The Largest Dragline Ever Built (Video)
Sawmill Thumb
Vintage Equipment
Watch an Antique Steam Tractor Power an Old-Time Sawmill
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Partner Insights
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
2026 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X
Pickups
2026 Nissan Frontier Revealed: 4 Trims, 2 Cabs, 2 Beds, Lots for Off-Road
The new midsize pickup, set to hit dealers starting at $32,150, offers a load of off-road features, including a new Roush Performance package.
Komatsu Wa45
Wheel Loaders
A Closer Look: Komatsu's New WA485-11 Wheel Loader
New Holland E42 D
Compact Excavators
New Holland Unveils Its First In-House Designed and Built Mini Excavators
JCB's 400T compact track loader (above) and 4TS Teleskid get 109 horsepower and up to 41 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow for running powerful attachments.
Compact Track Loaders
JCB Unleashes Its Most Powerful Teleskid & Compact Track Loader: The 4TS and 400T
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Featured Sponsor
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All