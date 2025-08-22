Elon Musk’s Boring Company to Build 10-Mile “Music City Loop” in Nashville

A Tesla moves passengers through the Las Vegas Loop.
The Boring Company

Elon Musk-founded The Boring Company plans to build an underground transit system in Nashville, Tennessee.

Billed as the “Music City Loop,” the all-electric system will consist of an initial 10-mile phase of two tunnels to connect the Nashville Convention Center with the Nashville International Airport. This would mark the second public underground transit system built by the company. Its first was the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop.

The Loop, which will be financed, owned and operated by The Boring Company, will chauffeur passengers in Tesla Model Xs and Model Ys at transit times of about 8 minutes. Ride prices have not been announced.

First steps for the Music City Loop will include evaluating potential routes and connecting with community stakeholders. Promised benefits include less traffic congestion, more job opportunities for residents of Middle Tennessee, reduced emissions and extended road life.

Site preparation will begin in the third quarter of this year, with tunneling expected to start in the fourth quarter. The Boring Company plans to use at least six tunnel boring machines.

After built, Tesla drivers will carry passengers through the tunnels. The Boring Company said it will “explore interest” from the community on using autonomous vehicles on the Music City Loop.

The official timeline for the first section of the Music City Loop to open is early 2027, with more coming on line throughout the year. The tunnels will be dug with The Boring Company’s own TBMs.

The Music City Loop project includes plans for potential expansion, possibly to 40 or more stations.

The 2.1-mile Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, The Boring Company’s first publicly available transit system, opened in April 2021 and moves passengers in Teslas driven by people under the center’s campus. The original three-station loop cost around $47 million and was built in one year.

Attendees at ConExpo 2026 next spring could see an expanded Vegas Loop. Tunnels have been bored to the Westgate Las Vegas, Encore and Wynn, and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, but stations have not yet opened. The only open station off the convention center campus, so far, is at Resorts World.

