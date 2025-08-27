Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Army Captain Pleads Guilty to Stealing Skid Steers, Other Equipment from Base

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Aug 27, 2025
Legal Judgment Gavel Getty Images 1133623543
Getty Images

A captain in the U.S. Army has pleaded guilty to stealing heavy equipment from Fort Stewart in Georgia and selling it via social media listings.

Jacob Suenkel, 32 of Richmond Hill, Georgia, stole skid steers, UTVs, generators, welders, commercial-grade hand tools and a tractor from the base near Savannah between late 2024 and May 2025, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia. The value of the stolen property exceeded $150,000. He would then list the equipment for sale on Facebook Marketplace and sell it to unsuspecting buyers, the attorney’s office says.

According to his plea agreement filed August 21, Suenkel has pleaded guilty to theft and sale of government property. The agreement listed one incident February 15 in which Suenkel entered Fort Stewart with a truck and trailer and stole a Bobcat skid steer from the Department of Public Works. He dropped the skid steer off at a storage lot in Richmond Hill. After posting it to Facebook Marketplace, he sold the skid steer for $22,000 on February 19.

Suenkel is awaiting sentencing, with possible max penalty of 10 years in prison, three years supervised release and a $250,000 fine. He also must pay restitution to victims. Under the plea agreement, he has made an initial payment of $50,000 toward the monetary part of the sentence. The total loss from the thefts is between $150,000 and $250,000. He has also agreed to be “discharged from the Army with an adverse characterization of service, which will result in the loss of veterans’ benefits,” according to the attorney’s office.

The plea agreement does not promise any imprisonment length, but it says the sentence could be reduced depending on his cooperation. The government says it will recommend he be sentenced at the low end of the the advisory guidelines range, according to the agreement.

“Suenkel betrayed not only the U.S. Army, but also the trust placed in him by the American people,” said Ryan O’Connor, special agent in charge, Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Southeast Field Office.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

The case was investigated by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division with assistance from the Richmond Hill Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy P. Dean.

 

Related Stories
Excavator Heavy Haul Getty Images 181069733
Regulations
Steep Section 232 Tariffs Hit Construction Equipment, Parts
A Tesla moves passengers through the Las Vegas Loop.
Roadbuilding
Elon Musk’s Boring Company to Build 10-Mile “Music City Loop” in Nashville
Architect TYLin won the bridge’s design competition with its “Spring” concept: an 860-foot-long, 100-foot-wide span with a 300-foot-long basket-handle network tied-arch lifting span.
Roadbuilding
Proposed $300M Sacramento "Basket Handle" Bridge to Replace 113-Year-Old Span
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Partner Insights
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
New Holland E42 D
Compact Excavators
New Holland Unveils Its First In-House Designed and Built Mini Excavators
The 9,590-pound E42D and 10,912-pound E50D are designed for durability, comfort and power on utility and construction jobs.
JCB's 400T compact track loader (above) and 4TS Teleskid get 109 horsepower and up to 41 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow for running powerful attachments.
Compact Track Loaders
JCB Unleashes Its Most Powerful Teleskid & Compact Track Loader: The 4TS and 400T
Cat 420 Backhoe
Backhoe Loaders
Quick Data: Top-Selling Backhoes in 2024-2025
Scl1000 Test Run Thumb
Compact Utility Loaders
“A Handy, Light Machine” – Test Run of Kubota’s SCL1000 Stand-On Mini Loader
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Featured Sponsor
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Tire Pressure Tips for Heavy Equipment Operations
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All