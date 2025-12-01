The luxury GMC Sierra Denali EV returns after its 2024 debut. It is now joined by the lower-cost Elevation and the off-road AT4 for 2026.

GMC has expanded its electric 2026 Sierra midsize pickup truck offerings from one to three trims with battery ranges of 283 to 478 miles.

The trims can be upgraded to longer-range battery-powered motors at higher prices. With the Max Range Battery Pack, drivers can get up to 120 miles of range in a 10-minute charge at 800-volt public DC fast chargers (Level 3), the company says.

GMC offers two at-home level-2 chargers: 11.5 and 19.2 kilowatts. It says its Sierra EVs can be charged at over 250,000 public locations, as well as more than 20,000 Tesla Supercharger spots. Drivers can find charging stations with the myGMC mobile app.

Here’s a look at the three 2026 Sierra EV trims and their starting MSRPs (excluding destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment), according to GMC’s website.

Elevation

The Elevation EV, as the lowest-price, standard trim, has a starting MSRP of $62,400.

Key standard features:

Two-motor e4WD with EPA-estimated up to 283 miles of electric range and 605 horsepower.

16.8-inch diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System with Google built-in compatibility.

Power-open eTrunk.

10-way power heated driver seat with lumbar, heated steering wheel and heated front passenger seat.

Buyers can upgrade to the extended-range battery up to 410 miles, 645 horsepower, 765 pound-feet of torque and towing capacity of 12,500 pounds. The six-function MultiPro Midgate, Super Cruise driver assistance and premium package are also available options.

Available colors: Summit White, Onyx Black, Deep Ocean Metallic, Thunderstorm Gray, Coastal Dune, Deep Bronze Metallic and Dark Ember Metallic.

AT4

The new off-road AT4 EV has a starting MSRP of $79,300.

Standard features include those on the Elevation listed above plus additions or substitutes:

Two-motor e4WD with GM-estimated up to 390 miles of electric range.

Super Cruise hand-free driver assistance technology with 3-year OnStar One plan.

35-inch diameter all-terrain tires.

2-inch additional ground clearance.

Red front recovery hooks.

4-Wheel Steer with CrabWalk.

Head-Up Display.

It can also be upgraded to the Max Range Battery Pack with GM-estimated up to 478 miles, 725 horsepower, 775 pound-feet of torque and 12,300 pounds of towing. The MultiPro Midgate and a premium package are available.

Color options: Summit White, Onyx Black, Deep Ocean Metallic, Thunderstorm Gray, Coastal Dune, Deep Bronze Metallic and Magnus Matte.

Denali

Back again for 2026, the Denali gets a lower starting MSRP of $69,700 with a lower-range motor than the 2025 model in the standard package.

Standard features include those on the Elevation listed above plus additions or substitutes:

Two-motor e4WD with EPA-estimated up to 283 miles of electric range.

Super Cruise hand-free driver assistance technology with 3-year OnStar One plan.

22-inch wheels with Ultrabright Machining, painted inserts and pockets and laser-etched Denali logo.

The Denali can also be upgraded to the Max Range Battery Pack with GM-estimated up to 478 miles, 760 horsepower, 785 pound-feet of torque and 12,500 pounds of towing.

Other available features include Energy Transfer Pro for 10.2 kilowatts of off-boarding power, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and 4-Wheel Steer with CrabWalk. A premium package and a reserve package are available.

Color options: Summit White, Onyx Black, Deep Ocean Metallic, Thunderstorm Gray, Glacier White Tricoat, Magnus Matte and Dark Ember Metallic.

