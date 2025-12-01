GMC Expands 2026 Sierra EV Lineup with New Elevation, Off-Road AT4

The electric midsize pickup truck now comes in three trims with lower prices, up to 760 horsepower and battery ranges of 283 to 478 miles.

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Dec 1, 2025
The luxury GMC Sierra Denali EV returns after its 2024 debut. It is now joined by the lower-cost Elevation and the off-road AT4 for 2026.
The luxury GMC Sierra Denali EV returns after its 2024 debut. It is now joined by the lower-cost Elevation and the off-road AT4 for 2026.
GMC

GMC has expanded its electric 2026 Sierra midsize pickup truck offerings from one to three trims with battery ranges of 283 to 478 miles.

The luxury Denali returns after its 2024 debut. It is now joined by the lower-cost Elevation and the off-road AT4.

The trims can be upgraded to longer-range battery-powered motors at higher prices. With the Max Range Battery Pack, drivers can get up to 120 miles of range in a 10-minute charge at 800-volt public DC fast chargers (Level 3), the company says. 

GMC offers two at-home level-2 chargers: 11.5 and 19.2 kilowatts. It says its Sierra EVs can be charged at over 250,000 public locations, as well as more than 20,000 Tesla Supercharger spots. Drivers can find charging stations with the myGMC mobile app.

Here’s a look at the three 2026 Sierra EV trims and their starting MSRPs (excluding destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment), according to GMC’s website. 

Elevation

2026 Gmc Sierra Elevation EvThe Elevation EV, as the lowest-price, standard trim, has a starting MSRP of $62,400.

Key standard features:

  • Two-motor e4WD with EPA-estimated up to 283 miles of electric range and 605 horsepower.
  • 16.8-inch diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System with Google built-in compatibility.
  • Power-open eTrunk.
  • 10-way power heated driver seat with lumbar, heated steering wheel and heated front passenger seat.

Buyers can upgrade to the extended-range battery up to 410 miles, 645 horsepower, 765 pound-feet of torque and towing capacity of 12,500 pounds. The six-function MultiPro Midgate, Super Cruise driver assistance and premium package are also available options.

Available colors: Summit White, Onyx Black, Deep Ocean Metallic, Thunderstorm Gray, Coastal Dune, Deep Bronze Metallic and Dark Ember Metallic.

AT4

2026 Gmc Sierra Ev At4The new off-road AT4 EV has a starting MSRP of $79,300.

Standard features include those on the Elevation listed above plus additions or substitutes:

  • Two-motor e4WD with GM-estimated up to 390 miles of electric range.
  • Super Cruise hand-free driver assistance technology with 3-year OnStar One plan.
  • 35-inch diameter all-terrain tires.
  • 2-inch additional ground clearance.
  • Red front recovery hooks.
  • 4-Wheel Steer with CrabWalk.
  • Head-Up Display.

It can also be upgraded to the Max Range Battery Pack with GM-estimated up to 478 miles, 725 horsepower, 775 pound-feet of torque and 12,300 pounds of towing. The MultiPro Midgate and a premium package are available.

Color options: Summit White, Onyx Black, Deep Ocean Metallic, Thunderstorm Gray, Coastal Dune, Deep Bronze Metallic and Magnus Matte.

Denali

2026 Gmc Sierra Ev DenaliBack again for 2026, the Denali gets a lower starting MSRP of $69,700 with a lower-range motor than the 2025 model in the standard package.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
Presented by Woods Equipment Co.
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
6 Strategies for Managing Farm Equipment
Presented by Shell
6 Strategies for Managing Farm Equipment

Standard features include those on the Elevation listed above plus additions or substitutes:

  • Two-motor e4WD with EPA-estimated up to 283 miles of electric range.
  • Super Cruise hand-free driver assistance technology with 3-year OnStar One plan.
  • 22-inch wheels with Ultrabright Machining, painted inserts and pockets and laser-etched Denali logo.

The Denali can also be upgraded to the Max Range Battery Pack with GM-estimated up to 478 miles, 760 horsepower, 785 pound-feet of torque and 12,500 pounds of towing.

Other available features include Energy Transfer Pro for 10.2 kilowatts of off-boarding power, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and 4-Wheel Steer with CrabWalk. A premium package and a reserve package are available.

Color options: Summit White, Onyx Black, Deep Ocean Metallic, Thunderstorm Gray, Glacier White Tricoat, Magnus Matte and Dark Ember Metallic.

Photo Gallery

2026 Gmc Sierra Ev Bed2026 Gmc Sierra Ev Demali Interior

2026 Gmc Sierra Ev Grille

2026 Gmc Sierra Ev

 

Related Stories
The Toyota Tacoma H2 Overlander Concept runs on hydrogen fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries.
Hydrogen fuel cell
Toyota Unveils Hydrogen-Powered 4WD Tacoma Pickup Truck
The upfit for the Ford F-150 Raptor R, unveiled at SEMA Fest 2025, will be available through Ford dealers or ASE-certified technicians.
Pickups
Monster Power! – Ford Boosts Horsepower to 900-Plus on F-150 Raptor R
2026 Toyota Tacoma SR5
Pickups
Toyota Reveals 2026 Tacoma: Choice of 8 Trims, 2 Cabs, Gas or Hybrid Engines
2026 GMC Canyon AT4X
Pickups
2026 GMC Canyon Revealed: 4 Trims, 7,700 Lbs. Towing, Loads of Features
Top Stories
The luxury GMC Sierra Denali EV returns after its 2024 debut. It is now joined by the lower-cost Elevation and the off-road AT4 for 2026.
Pickups
GMC Expands 2026 Sierra EV Lineup with New Elevation, Off-Road AT4
The electric midsize pickup truck now comes in three trims with lower prices, up to 760 horsepower, battery ranges of 283 to 478 miles.
Volvo Ce L30 Compact Wheel Loader Walkaround
Compact Wheel Loaders
Closer Look: Volvo’s Next-Gen L30 Compact Wheel Loader
C314x 706655
Compact Utility Loaders
New Holland Previews C314X Electric Mini Track Loader
Kenny Walker's 1930 Caterpillar Thirty has been well-maintained over its 95 years, spending most of its time on a family farm in California.
Vintage Equipment
Rare Survivor! – 1930 Cat Thirty with All-Original Parts Still Going Strong
The Toyota Tacoma H2 Overlander Concept runs on hydrogen fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries.
Hydrogen fuel cell
Toyota Unveils Hydrogen-Powered 4WD Tacoma Pickup Truck
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All