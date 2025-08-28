WVDOT Tests Advanced Bridge Monitoring System on Ohio River Span

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Aug 28, 2025
One of the accelerometers on the Gunner Gatski Bridge.
One of the accelerometers on the Gunner Gatski Bridge.
West Virginia Structural Health Monitoring Project Implementation Report, Creator(s) : Foden, Andrew;Dragon,

Engineers at the West Virginia Department of Transportation have spent the last two years monitoring one of the state’s bridges through a new system that detects stress and damage.

West Virginia’s Structural Health Monitoring system, funded by a U.S. Department of Transportation Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation grant, provides real-time data through a network of sensors. Engineers can then address threats that could otherwise go undetected for months.

The system was first implemented in Fall 2023 on the Gunner Gatski Bridge, a 900-foot cable-stayed span that crosses the Ohio River in Huntington and handles over 14,000 vehicles per day. 

The WVDOT received $812,000 in fiscal year 2022 to implement the system through a collaboration with engineering firm HNTB and Marshall University in Huntington.

The system uses sensors, including accelerometers, tiltmeters, crackmeters, displacement sensors, a weather station and a vessel collision detection system to monitor the bridge’s health. The wireless sensors are battery powered and have a life expectancy of eight years.

The system has also measured the bridge’s response to a 3.3 magnitude earthquake in real time, as well as captured its response to temperature fluctuations.

West Virginia has become the first state to use a Stage One SMART Grant for advanced bridge monitoring, and it can now compete for a Stage Two SMART Grant to expand the SHM system to other high-risk bridges with up to $15 million in funding. Should it win, WVDOT and its project partners will expand the project to the following six additional Ohio River bridges, with the goal of creating a scalable and repeatable system:

  • Veteran’s Memorial Bridge
  • Wellsburg Bridge
  • Fort Henry Bridge
  • Arch A Moore Jr. Bridge
  • Blennerhasset Island Bridge
  • Bridge of Honor

The USDOT SMART discretionary grant program was established in 2021 through the Biden-era Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and is funded through $100 million appropriated annually for fiscal years 2022 through 2026. The program aims to finance advanced community technology demonstrations for eligible agencies.

Related Stories
The Van Buren Bridge's has been officially opened to eastbound traffic.
Roadbuilding
Oregon Replaces State's Oldest Swing Span with New Earthquake-Resilient Bridge
The nearly finished Akron Beltway Central Interchange.
Roadbuilding
$161M Akron Beltway Central Interchange Project Nears Completion
A Tesla moves passengers through the Las Vegas Loop.
Roadbuilding
Elon Musk’s Boring Company to Build 10-Mile “Music City Loop” in Nashville
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Partner Insights
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Top Stories
Komatsu Wa45
Wheel Loaders
A Closer Look: Komatsu's New WA485-11 Wheel Loader
Take a walkaround tour of one of Komatsu's first next-generation models – a 6.4- to 7.2-cubic-yarder with 363 horsepower.
New Holland E42 D
Compact Excavators
New Holland Unveils Its First In-House Designed and Built Mini Excavators
JCB's 400T compact track loader (above) and 4TS Teleskid get 109 horsepower and up to 41 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow for running powerful attachments.
Compact Track Loaders
JCB Unleashes Its Most Powerful Teleskid & Compact Track Loader: The 4TS and 400T
Cat 420 Backhoe
Backhoe Loaders
Quick Data: Top-Selling Backhoes in 2024-2025
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Featured Sponsor
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All