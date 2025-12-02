Polaris has expanded its Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar lineup for 2026 with two new special edition models, the Texas and Mountaineer editions.

Available in limited regions and quantities, the models get a host of upgrades and enhancements, designed to help utility vehicle customers tackle tough jobs while delivering comfort and durability.

Ranger Crew XD 1500 NorthStar Texas Edition

Polaris says its new Ranger Crew XD 1500 NorthStar Texas Edition “embraces Lone Star pride” with its bold styling and enhanced capabilities.

Key features include:

32-inch Pro Armor Trekkor Tires: Providing 16 inches of ground clearance for traversing rugged terrain.

Providing 16 inches of ground clearance for traversing rugged terrain. Full-surround JBL Trail Pro 4200 audio: Front and rear speakers with two subwoofers deliver an immersive sound experience for all passengers.

Front and rear speakers with two subwoofers deliver an immersive sound experience for all passengers. Exclusive Texas design: Features a Black Crystal color and tinted windows, plus Texas badging and embroidered seats.

Ranger Crew XD 1500 NorthStar Mountaineer Edition

Designed for the backcountry, the Mountaineer Edition offers 20% more low-end torque than the standard Ranger XD 1500, for smooth uphill climbs and heavy-duty performance at high elevation.

Key features include:

3.77 rear drive gear ratio: The 3.77 gear ratio, compared to the 3.07 ratio on the current XD 1500, enhances low-end torque and enables smoother throttle control for climbing hills in high-altitude terrain.

The 3.77 gear ratio, compared to the 3.07 ratio on the current XD 1500, enhances low-end torque and enables smoother throttle control for climbing hills in high-altitude terrain. Tinted windows: A factory-installed window tint keeps the cab more comfortable when riding at elevation.

A factory-installed window tint keeps the cab more comfortable when riding at elevation. "Mountaineer Edition" graphics

Reduced top speed compared to Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar

In addition, the two new special edition models come equipped with all the standard vehicle features offered on the Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar Ultimate, including:

The fully sealed and liquid-cooled Steeldrive transmission, designed for durability and longevity.

A box capacity up to 1,500 pounds and a 3,500-pound towing capacity, ideal for big game hunting and large-scale farms, ranches and jobsites.

The most spacious fully-enclosed cab in the Ranger lineup, plus heat and air conditioning.

Heated front seats, 7-inch display powered with Ride Command, JBL audio and other operator comfort and convenience features.

With these new offerings, the complete 2026 Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar lineup includes:

Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar Premium – Starting at $40,999 MSRP

Ranger Crew XD 1500 NorthStar Premium – Starting at $44,999 MSRP

Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar Ultimate – Starting at $45,999 MSRP

Ranger Crew XD 1500 NorthStar Ultimate – Starting at $49,999 MSRP

Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar Mountaineer Edition – Starting at $45,999 MSRP

Ranger Crew XD 1500 NorthStar Mountaineer Edition – Starting at $49,999 MSRP

Ranger Crew XD 1500 NorthStar Texas Edition – Starting at $51,999 MSRP

The Ranger XD 1500 lineup will begin shipping to dealers in November.