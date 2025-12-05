Between thin margins, economic uncertainty and the ongoing operator shortage, making the right heavy equipment purchase decision is more important than ever.

Buyers must consider fuel efficiency, productivity, operator comfort, total cost of ownership and resale value when upgrading equipment — because that next big-ticket purchase could define the business’ bottom line for years to come.

To help ease the process, the editors at Equipment World have put together the following guide to help ensure you make the right call.

This guide gives an overview of the latest articulated dump trucks, backhoes, dozers, excavators, motor graders and wheel loaders from Bell, Bobcat, Case CE, Caterpillar, Develon, Dressta, Hitachi, Hyundai, JCB, John Deere, Kato, Kobelco, Komatsu, Kubota, LeeBoy, Liebherr, Link-Belt, LiuGong, Mecalac, New Holland, Rokbak, Sany, Sunward, Takeuchi, Volvo, Wacker Neuson and XCMG.

This in-depth report offers contractors:

Data-driven insights into the top-selling construction equipment models and brands

Specs, features and new technologies designed to boost operator productivity and safety

Expert tips and insights on machine performance and efficiency

What’s New in Heavy Equipment?

Chapters cover machines both new to the market and popular among contractors across the following major equipment categories:

Articulated Dump Trucks (ADTs): These hauling workhorses from major manufacturers come with loads of features to make life easier for operators and to increase productivity. Discover how the latest models stack up in payload, traction and ride comfort and standard technology.

Backhoes: Modern backhoes continue to advance in design, technology and comfort to make operation easier, more efficient and productive. Explore the latest diesel and electric models, ideal for site prep, utility and roadwork projects.

Dozers: Manufacturers continue to roll out new dozer models as well as add innovations in automation to make operation easier and more productive. Find out how the latest models balance power with precise grading technology to move some serious dirt on the jobsite.

Excavators: More than just a digger, the latest excavators offer automotive-like features, advanced machine control and big-time power and hydraulic performance to handle a variety of jobsite tasks, from rock breaking to pipe craning.

Motor Graders: Today's high-tech graders come with all kinds of advancements for precise earthmoving and roadbuilding, including automated machine control for meeting slope and grade targets, comfortable cabs with heating and air, and a multitude of other improvements to make operation easier and more efficient.

Wheel Loaders: New diesel, hybrid and electric wheel loaders are designed to deliver maximum performance and operator comfort for a variety of tasks from snow removal to material handling. Explore the latest design features including object detection, payload weighing, tip-off systems and more.