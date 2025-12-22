Hilltip Intros Extended-Auger Spreaders That Better Fit Truck Beds

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 22, 2025
Hilltip Extended Auger Spreaders

Hilltip has introduced new extended auger models of its AM series combination spreaders, designed for spreading granular salt, sand, gravel or liquid deicer with a pickup or light-duty truck.

The extended auger allows the hopper to be positioned closer to the bulkhead of the truck for better weight distribution.

Powered by either 12- or 24-volt dual motors, the AM Combi Spreader line includes three models with capacities ranging from 2.0 to 4.2 cubic yards. The modular hopper bodies are constructed from polyethylene and feature six-inch stainless-steel augers, providing protection against corrosion and rust. The hoppers include a vibrator and an inverted-V to help maximize material flow.

Pre-wetting nozzles, a dual spray bar, and a hose reel with a hand-held spray nozzle can be added for pre-wetting, anti-icing and de-icing applications. The liquid tanks range in capacity from 220 to 250 gallons.

Craig Sandmann, managing director for Hilltip North America, said supply chain disruptions in recent years led to an increase in the popularity of interchangeable work truck beds, and the new extended auger spreaders better fit these vehicles.

The extended auger is also available as a retrofit kit for older spreader models. Customers can unbolt the existing auger trough and install the new kit using the same holes.

All AM series spreaders are compatible with Hilltip’s StrikeSmart Plus controller with TempStriker sensor, which continually monitors variables like temperature, humidity and surface conditions. It also assesses real-time weather forecasts based on the driver’s location. Using this information, the system recommends the appropriate material and application rate for the job.

Using two-way GPRS technology, Hilltip’s standard HTrack tracking software allows for complete remote tracking and management of all software-installed spreaders from a computer, tablet or smartphone.

Related Stories
2026 Ford Maverick Tremor
Pickups
2026 Ford Maverick Revealed: Compact Pickup Gets Choice of 5 Trims, 2 Engines
The luxury GMC Sierra Denali EV returns after its 2024 debut. It is now joined by the lower-cost Elevation and the off-road AT4 for 2026.
Pickups
GMC Expands 2026 Sierra EV Lineup with New Elevation, Off-Road AT4
The Toyota Tacoma H2 Overlander Concept runs on hydrogen fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries.
Hydrogen fuel cell
Toyota Unveils Hydrogen-Powered 4WD Tacoma Pickup Truck
The upfit for the Ford F-150 Raptor R, unveiled at SEMA Fest 2025, will be available through Ford dealers or ASE-certified technicians.
Pickups
Monster Power! – Ford Boosts Horsepower to 900-Plus on F-150 Raptor R
Top Stories
Develon Dx357 Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Develon DX35Z-7 Mini Excavator Excels at Digging in Tight Spaces
Take a walkaround tour and see why this 8,000-pound, zero-tail-swing machine is built and tested like a full-size production excavator.
Excavator Pc365 Lc Wildwood Fl Ds 250909 Img 2281 Photo 3x2 Lg
Excavators
Komatsu's New PC365-11 Hybrid Excavator Boosts Power, Cuts Fuel Use
Uv34xl Thumb
Compact equipment
Closer Look: Bobcat's UV34XL UTV with New Limited Package
Bobcat L95
Compact Wheel Loaders
The Right Fit for Your Jobsite? – Compact Wheel Loader Buyer's Guide 2025-26
2026 Ford Maverick Tremor
Pickups
2026 Ford Maverick Revealed: Compact Pickup Gets Choice of 5 Trims, 2 Engines
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All