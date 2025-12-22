Hilltip has introduced new extended auger models of its AM series combination spreaders, designed for spreading granular salt, sand, gravel or liquid deicer with a pickup or light-duty truck.

The extended auger allows the hopper to be positioned closer to the bulkhead of the truck for better weight distribution.

Powered by either 12- or 24-volt dual motors, the AM Combi Spreader line includes three models with capacities ranging from 2.0 to 4.2 cubic yards. The modular hopper bodies are constructed from polyethylene and feature six-inch stainless-steel augers, providing protection against corrosion and rust. The hoppers include a vibrator and an inverted-V to help maximize material flow.

Pre-wetting nozzles, a dual spray bar, and a hose reel with a hand-held spray nozzle can be added for pre-wetting, anti-icing and de-icing applications. The liquid tanks range in capacity from 220 to 250 gallons.

Craig Sandmann, managing director for Hilltip North America, said supply chain disruptions in recent years led to an increase in the popularity of interchangeable work truck beds, and the new extended auger spreaders better fit these vehicles.

The extended auger is also available as a retrofit kit for older spreader models. Customers can unbolt the existing auger trough and install the new kit using the same holes.

All AM series spreaders are compatible with Hilltip’s StrikeSmart Plus controller with TempStriker sensor, which continually monitors variables like temperature, humidity and surface conditions. It also assesses real-time weather forecasts based on the driver’s location. Using this information, the system recommends the appropriate material and application rate for the job.

Using two-way GPRS technology, Hilltip’s standard HTrack tracking software allows for complete remote tracking and management of all software-installed spreaders from a computer, tablet or smartphone.