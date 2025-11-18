Ford took its 720-horsepower F-150 Raptor R pickup truck and turned it into a 900-plus-horsepower monster.
The supercharged Raptor R was unveiled at SEMA Fest 2025 earlier this month. At this point, it’s a project vehicle by Ford Performance Parts, but the company indicates that Raptor R owners can upfit their trucks through a Ford dealer or an ASE-certified technician.
To achieve the higher horsepower, Ford added a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger kit to the truck's 5.2-liter V8 engine.
The company says the supercharged truck is street legal in all 50 states and is designed to be CARB-certified for California. If the upfit is performed by a Ford dealer or ASE-certified tech, it comes with a three-year/36,000-mile Ford Performance Parts warranty. A price has not been revealed for the upgrade.
The souped-up F-150 gets more than just a big horsepower boost. The company says it also gets these appearance upgrades:
- Gloss carbon fiber appearance package.
- Borla extreme cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips.
- Rigid lighting, including a hood hinge-mounted kit, an off-road driving light upgrade and white underbody rock lights.
- Method Black wheels.
This is not the only project expanding the limits of the Raptor R. Last year, Hennessey unveiled its 1,000-plus-horsepower version: the VelociRaptor 1000.
The Texas-based Hennessey called it “the new king of trucks,” able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.
The modified pickup truck, with a 3.8-liter Whipple Supercharger added to Ford’s V8, boosts the 2024 Raptor R by 300 horsepower – for a total of 1,043 bhp (brake horsepower), Hennessey said.
Other features on the souped-up ride include high-flow air induction, front and rear VelociRaptor bumpers, Hennessey wheels, 3-inch lift and power fold-out steps.