Monster Power! – Ford Boosts Horsepower to 900-Plus on F-150 Raptor R

Ford added a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger kit to the pickup truck's 5.2-liter V8 engine, along with a variety of appearance features.

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Nov 18, 2025
Updated Nov 19, 2025
The upfit for the Ford F-150 Raptor R, unveiled at SEMA Fest 2025, will be available through Ford dealers or ASE-certified technicians.
The upfit for the Ford F-150 Raptor R, unveiled at SEMA Fest 2025, will be available through Ford dealers or ASE-certified technicians.
Ford Performance Parts

Ford took its 720-horsepower F-150 Raptor R pickup truck and turned it into a 900-plus-horsepower monster.

The supercharged Raptor R was unveiled at SEMA Fest 2025 earlier this month. At this point, it’s a project vehicle by Ford Performance Parts, but the company indicates that Raptor R owners can upfit their trucks through a Ford dealer or an ASE-certified technician.

To achieve the higher horsepower, Ford added a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger kit to the truck's 5.2-liter V8 engine.

The company says the supercharged truck is street legal in all 50 states and is designed to be CARB-certified for California. If the upfit is performed by a Ford dealer or ASE-certified tech, it comes with a three-year/36,000-mile Ford Performance Parts warranty. A price has not been revealed for the upgrade.

Ford Raptor R Concept 2Ford Performance PartsThe souped-up F-150 gets more than just a big horsepower boost. The company says it also gets these appearance upgrades:

  • Gloss carbon fiber appearance package.
  • Borla extreme cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips.
  • Rigid lighting, including a hood hinge-mounted kit, an off-road driving light upgrade and white underbody rock lights.
  • Method Black wheels.

This is not the only project expanding the limits of the Raptor R. Last year, Hennessey unveiled its 1,000-plus-horsepower version: the VelociRaptor 1000.

The Texas-based Hennessey called it “the new king of trucks,” able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

The modified pickup truck, with a 3.8-liter Whipple Supercharger added to Ford’s V8, boosts the 2024 Raptor R by 300 horsepower – for a total of 1,043 bhp (brake horsepower), Hennessey said.

Other features on the souped-up ride include high-flow air induction, front and rear VelociRaptor bumpers, Hennessey wheels, 3-inch lift and power fold-out steps.

'We wanted to create a blueprint for the ultimate factory-backed Raptor, combining immense power with the rugged capability that the name implies,' says Matt Simpson, Ford executive director of accessories and personalization. 'This is for the enthusiast who looks at the F-150 Raptor R and says, 'How can we take it further?’”"We wanted to create a blueprint for the ultimate factory-backed Raptor, combining immense power with the rugged capability that the name implies," says Matt Simpson, Ford executive director of accessories and personalization. "This is for the enthusiast who looks at the F-150 Raptor R and says, 'How can we take it further?’”Ford Performance Parts

 

Related Stories
2026 Toyota Tacoma SR5
Pickups
Toyota Reveals 2026 Tacoma: Choice of 8 Trims, 2 Cabs, Gas or Hybrid Engines
2026 GMC Canyon AT4X
Pickups
2026 GMC Canyon Revealed: 4 Trims, 7,700 Lbs. Towing, Loads of Features
2026 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 in reef blue metalic.
Pickups
Chevy’s 2026 Colorado Revealed: 5 Trims for Work to Off-Road Fun
Getty Images 924875694
Gear
Best Interior Pickup Truck Accessories for Construction Contractors
Top Stories
Toro has spent the past 30 years revolutionizing the U.S. compact utility loader market, which has grown rapidly with many more players.
Compact Utility Loaders
More Than a Motorized Wheelbarrow: Mini Loader Buyer's Guide 2025
The compact utility loader has quickly grown in popularity, advancing from a walk-behind, wheeled skid steer to a ride-on, tracked toolcarrier.
The upfit for the Ford F-150 Raptor R, unveiled at SEMA Fest 2025, will be available through Ford dealers or ASE-certified technicians.
Pickups
Monster Power! – Ford Boosts Horsepower to 900-Plus on F-150 Raptor R
Kubota Kx040 Thumb jpg
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Kubota Revamps Top-Selling Mini Excavator, the KX040-5
2026 Toyota Tacoma SR5
Pickups
Toyota Reveals 2026 Tacoma: Choice of 8 Trims, 2 Cabs, Gas or Hybrid Engines
Cat 325 with new HD undercarriage configuration is designed to increase stability and performance on uneven, rugged terrain.
Excavators
Cat’s New HD 325 Excavator Designed for Heavy-Duty Work on Rough Terrain
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
As You Explore Adding a New Flex-wing Cutter to Your Equipment Lineup, It’s Important to Know What Questions to Ask and Key Topics to Research Ahead of Time to Avoid Costly Mistakes and Ensure You Get the Right Flex-wing Cutter for the Job.
DownloadView All