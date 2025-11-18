The upfit for the Ford F-150 Raptor R, unveiled at SEMA Fest 2025, will be available through Ford dealers or ASE-certified technicians.

Ford took its 720-horsepower F-150 Raptor R pickup truck and turned it into a 900-plus-horsepower monster.

The supercharged Raptor R was unveiled at SEMA Fest 2025 earlier this month. At this point, it’s a project vehicle by Ford Performance Parts, but the company indicates that Raptor R owners can upfit their trucks through a Ford dealer or an ASE-certified technician.

To achieve the higher horsepower, Ford added a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger kit to the truck's 5.2-liter V8 engine.

The company says the supercharged truck is street legal in all 50 states and is designed to be CARB-certified for California. If the upfit is performed by a Ford dealer or ASE-certified tech, it comes with a three-year/36,000-mile Ford Performance Parts warranty. A price has not been revealed for the upgrade.

Ford Performance Parts The souped-up F-150 gets more than just a big horsepower boost. The company says it also gets these appearance upgrades:

Gloss carbon fiber appearance package.

Borla extreme cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips.

Rigid lighting, including a hood hinge-mounted kit, an off-road driving light upgrade and white underbody rock lights.

Method Black wheels.

This is not the only project expanding the limits of the Raptor R. Last year, Hennessey unveiled its 1,000-plus-horsepower version: the VelociRaptor 1000.

The Texas-based Hennessey called it “the new king of trucks,” able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

The modified pickup truck, with a 3.8-liter Whipple Supercharger added to Ford’s V8, boosts the 2024 Raptor R by 300 horsepower – for a total of 1,043 bhp (brake horsepower), Hennessey said.

Other features on the souped-up ride include high-flow air induction, front and rear VelociRaptor bumpers, Hennessey wheels, 3-inch lift and power fold-out steps.