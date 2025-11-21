To demonstrate hydrogen as a potential alternative fuel for an off-road pickup, Toyota converted a gasoline-powered Tacoma TRD Pro into a hydrogen fuel cell 4WD concept truck.

The only tailpipe emission for the Toyota Tacoma H2-Overlander Concept, unveiled at this month’s SEMA show in Las Vegas, is water. The pickup truck even distills that water to be used for washing or showering while camping – or possibly, a remote jobsite.

(For a behind-the-scenes look at how the Tacoma H2-Overlander Concept was engineered and produced, check out Toyota’s video at the end of this article.)

The H2-Overlander runs on a Toyota Mirai fuel cell stack combined with a 24.9-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack.

Fueled by three hydrogen tanks within the truck’s frame rails, the fuel cells combine hydrogen and oxygen to create a chemical reaction that produces electricity and water vapor. The electricity charges the battery. Combined, they power a 225-kilowatt front motor and a 188-kilowatt eAxle, delivering up to 547 horsepower and near silent operation, the company says.

The result, according to Toyota, is “the quick response, torque and regenerative capability of a battery-electric vehicle using electric motors combined with the quicker refueling benefits of hydrogen.”

The truck also benefits from the instantaneous torque of electric powertrains. That torque is routed through a front limited-slip differential and a rear electronic locking differential for four-wheel-drive performance.

To keep the hydrogen and electric systems cool under load, the concept uses a custom cooling system adapted from Tacoma TRD Pro and Lexus RZ components, according to Toyota.

Developed by Racing Team

The Tacoma H2-Overlander was engineered and built by the Toyota Racing Development (TRD) engineering teams in California and North Carolina. Overlanding and camping were the primary themes for their project, which was completed within eight months to enter this year’s SEMA Show. It involved “fitting an entirely new powertrain into a vehicle never designed to house it.”

“We wanted to keep that theme of TRD’s off-road heritage and desert racing while incorporating cutting-edge powertrain technologies,” says Craig Cauthen, manager of TRD’s Emerging Technologies Group. “This vehicle showcases the ability of the TRD team that goes beyond just what we can do on the racetrack."

Reusing Water Emissions

The team also developed the patent-pending TRD exhaust water recovery system, which captures and filters the water emitted by the truck’s power system.

“The water is essentially distilled, containing no minerals, making it suitable for washing and showering,” a Toyota news release says. “While not recommended for drinking, its availability adds significant utility in remote settings where water can be a scarce resource.”

The truck also features a 15-kilowatt power takeoff capable of running a home off-grid or charging two EVs simultaneously.

Other features on the concept pickup include:

TRD-tailored, roboformed tailgate developed with Toyota Motor North America Stamping.

Customized overlanding camper fitted with recycled carbon-fiber aero panels.

Heavy-duty, off-road bumpers front and rear, integrated recovery points, a winch and dual swingouts.

Chassis and suspension upgrades.

TRD billet long-travel kit with heavy-duty, high-performance Fox 2.5 Performance Elite Series shocks.

Tundra front brake upgrade.

Custom 17-by-8.5-inch wheels mounted with 35×12.5R17 off-road tires.

Integrated tiedowns and a recovery board storage system in the bed.

Specialized, DOT-compliant lighting includes front lightbars, fog lights and camp lighting.

“The Tacoma H2-Overlander Concept proves that hydrogen fuel cell technology can deliver both adventure and performance, fueling Toyota’s vision of a carbon-neutral future,” the company says.

Behind the Scenes

For a behind-the-scenes look at how the Tacoma H2-Overlander Concept was engineered and produced, check out Toyota’s video below: