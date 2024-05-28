This new souped-up pickup can go from 0-60 in 3.1 seconds with its 300-horsepower boost over the standard 2024 Raptor R.

If Ford’s 2024 F-150 Raptor R’s 720 horsepower wasn’t enough for you, Hennessey just unveiled its 1,000-plus-horsepower version: the VelociRaptor 1000.

The Texas-based Hennessey calls it “the new king of trucks,” able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

The modified pickup truck, with a 3.8-liter Whipple Supercharger added to Ford’s V8, boosts the 2024 Raptor R by 300 horsepower – for a total of 1,043 bhp (brake horsepower), Hennessey says.

Check out the truck’s combined low growl and high-pitched whine in the video at the end of this story.

Other features on the souped-up ride include high-flow air induction, front and rear VelociRaptor bumpers, Hennessey wheels, 3-inch lift and power fold-out steps.

The company says the pickup can cover a quarter-mile in 11.4 seconds at 122 mph.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO, likens the new truck to a Porsche sports car.

“The VelociRaptor 1000 is now the apex predator of pickup trucks,” he declares. “… Our VelociRaptor 1000 upgrade with new wheels, tires and big Brembo brakes takes this amazing, all-purpose vehicle and makes it the 911 Turbo S of trucks.”

Production is underway on the VelociRaptor 1000, with plans to produce 500.

Other features on the truck include:

Billet fuel rails.

Heavy-duty supercharger belt.

Upgraded fuel lines.

An air/oil separator system.

Front and rear suspension leveling kit.

Hennessey engine management calibration.

20-inch Hennessey wheels and 37-inch off-road tires.

VelociRaptor 1000 badging.

3-year/36,000-mile Hennessey warranty.

Hennessey is also offering an optional performance brake kit upgrade with six-piston Brembo brakes.

Hennessey began modifying Ford F-150 Raptors in 2009 and says it has produced thousands of VelociRaptors.

“In taking the Raptor R to new heights of performance, the Hennessey team employed all its 33 years of experience in 'making fast cars faster,’” the company says. “The full-size truck underwent a rigorous program of R&D before a series of dyno and road tests.”

Check out the VelociRaptor in action in the Hennessey video below:

Orders for the VelociRaptor 1000 can be placed at authorized Ford dealers, or with Hennessey by calling 979-885-1300 or going to HennesseyPerformance.com.