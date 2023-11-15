Honda’s first-ever TrailSport gets “exclusive suspension tuning,” all-terrain tires and a steel underbody to protect the oil pan from obstacles.

The 2024 lineup for the Honda Ridgeline will include a new trim focused for off-road, the TrailSport, scheduled to arrive at dealerships this winter.

Honda’s first-ever TrailSport pickup truck gets “exclusive suspension tuning,” all-terrain tires and a steel underbody to protect the oil pan from obstacles. The suspension is designed for increased articulation to smooth out the off-road ride without sacrificing its on-road performance, the company says.

Inside the cab, drivers will find a new center console with increased storage, able to hold a full-size tablet. A larger storage tray gets a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad and enough room to hold two large smartphones side by side.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility comes standard. Honda says it also simplified its navigation system with new graphics and fewer menus. Other new standard features include a 7-inch digital instrument panel with selectable functions and vehicle information and a 9-inch color touchscreen with a faster processor.

For hauling, the new Ridgeline gets an “extra-wide standard bed” in which items like drywall and plywood up to 4 feet wide can fit between the wheel wells. Honda says the glass fiber-reinforced bed resists scratches, so no need for a separate liner.

A lockable 7.3-cubic-yard washable storage compartment is located beneath the bed, which Honda calls an In-Bed-Trunk. It can also be used as a cooler.

The tailgate folds down in the typical way but can also swing out. The bed is 5 feet 4 inches long. With the tailgate down, it extends to 7 feet and can handle a dynamic load of up to 300 pounds for holding ATVs and motorcycles, the company says. The tailgate’s inner surface has two molded-in seats.

The truck has a total 1,583-pound payload capacity and can tow up to 5,000 pounds. The bed has eight 350-pound tied-down cleats.

Styling

Honda The TrailSport gets its own unique grille with a “more rugged mesh design” and a black crossbar at the top. The front skid garnish is painted Pewter Gray, matching the finish of the new five-spoke, 18-inch wheels. Orange TrailSport badges are also on the grille and tailgate, and “RIDGELINE” is stamped across the tailgate.

The interior features orange ambient lighting and orange contrast stitching on the steering wheel, seats and door panels. The TrailSport logo is embroidered on the front seat headrests and molded onto the rubber floor mats.

A Diffused Sky Blue paint color is available only for the TrailSport in the 2024 Ridgeline lineup.

A flat floor and foldaway 60/40-split rear-seat bottoms enable long and tall gear to fit. And the side mirrors have power folding for narrow trails.

The Ride

Honda says it gave the TrailSport a unibody construction with “extremely stiff, fully boxed frame members and a robust independent rear suspension that improves stability and response.”

Honda’s i-VTM torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system automatically routes torque where it’s most needed for maintaining traction and stability in mud and deep sand, the company says.

“It even works in extreme conditions, such as when one rear wheel is off the ground, by sending power to the wheel in contact with the ground to pull the vehicle through and ensure momentum.” Drivers can also select from the four-mode Intelligent Traction Management for different terrains, such as sand, snow, mud and paved roads.

Standard Honda Sense driver-assist technologies include Collision Mitigation Braking System with Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, and a rear seat reminder.

General Grabber A/T Sport tires (245/60R18) are standard on the TrailSport.

2024 Ridgeline line

Honda The Ridgeline and Ridgeline TrailSport are built at Honda's Lincoln, Alabama, auto plant.

Along with the TrailSport, the 2024 lineup consists of all-wheel-drive Sport, RTL and the top-of-the-range Black Edition.

Honda also offers several post-production option packages, including the HPD Package, which is designed to add to the trucks’ “rugged appearance with a unique grille treatment, black fender flares, aggressive wheels and special graphics,” the company says.

The Black Edition also gets upgraded speakers for its premium sound system.

"With every new TrailSport model we bring to market, Honda light trucks get more rugged than ever, and the increase in Ridgeline's off-road performance continues that trend," says Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co. "Our more rugged Ridgeline will continue its strong momentum with sales up over 20% this year."