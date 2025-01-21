2024 Nissan Titan will be the last model year for the company's full-size pickup.

Nissan’s full-size pickup the Titan will not make a return for 2025, ending a 20-year run.

The company announced it would stop production with the 2024 Titan at its Canton plant in Mississippi. That leaves the midsize Frontier as the company’s only pickup model going forward. The Frontier has been redesigned for 2025.

Nissan said it ended Titan production to make way for electric vehicles.

“Under Nissan’s Ambition 2030 vision of an electrified future, we are accelerating the process of transforming the Canton plant with the latest in EV manufacturing technology,” the company said in 2023 when announcing the Titan's production end for Summer 2024. “This will support production of two all-new, all-electric vehicles.”

The company has said there will be no job losses at the plant as it makes the transition to EV production. Nissan has also reportedly been in talks with Honda about a possible merger.

The Titan debuted in 2004.

Nissan’s attempt to compete in the full-size pickup segment included the 5/8-ton Titan XD, which when it debuted for model year 2016 could be spec’d with Nissan’s 5.6-liter Endurance V8 or the 5.0-liter Cummins V8 diesel.

In 2019, lackluster sales led Nissan and Cummins to announce the end of the V8 diesel for model year 2020. In the hopes of claiming more market share, Nissan rolled out a refreshed Titan and Titan XD gas for model year 2020 with additional power.

Nissan also advertised an industry leading 5-year/100,000-mile warranty on Titan pickups and introduced a short-lived fleet version that was available as a regular cab.

Some fake AI-generated videos have been cropping up showing 2025 Titans, but closer examination shows a backward spelled “Titan” and other blurry features.

For Titan fans, however, new 2024 models are still available for sale at dealerships.