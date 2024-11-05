Just over two years after Volkswagen revealed a new spinoff company would revive the Scout brand and build an electric pickup in the U.S., the new preproduction truck has been unveiled and reservations are being taken.

The new Scout Terra pickup truck will be manufactured in South Carolina, with production tentatively scheduled to start in 2027. The company says its design is inspired by the original Scout vehicles by International Harvester produced from 1961 to 1980. The new Scout Traveler SUV will also be produced in South Carolina.

The new company says the Terra pickup can be configured as 100% electric with up to 350 miles of battery range or with a small, built-in gas-powered generator that extends range to more than 500 miles. The extended-range system, called Harvester, recharges the truck’s battery on the go.

The company says Harvester gives drivers “the option to refuel anywhere you can find a pump or a plug, all while maintaining the packaging and performance benefits of an electric vehicle.”

The pickup will be able to tow up to 10,000 pounds and carry up to 2,000 pounds in the bed, according to Scout.

Scout Motors Other attributes of the Terra include over 1 foot of ground clearance and nearly 3 feet of water fording capability.

The truck will feature four-wheel drive powered by an electric-drive unit on each axle. Scout says the fully electric version is “targeted to climb 100% grades and accelerate 0-60 mph in as quick as 3.5 seconds made possible by an estimated nearly 1,000 pound-feet of torque.”

The bed on the Terra is 5.5 feet long has two 120-volt outlets and one 240-volt outlet for power tools and appliances. The Terra comes with a front trunk that can fit a small cooler and has 120-volt and USB-C outlets for powering devices.

Scout says prices on the base Terra are as low as $50,000 with available incentives, with retail prices starting below $60,000.

The company is accepting reservations for the Terra and Traveler SUV through its website. Reservations require a $100 fee, which the company says is fully refundable. Customers can choose their configurations on the site for their vehicle order.

