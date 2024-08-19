2025 Nissan Frontier Gets Bolder Styling and Enhanced Capabilities

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 19, 2024
2025 Nissan Frontier
Nissan

Nissan has overhauled its mid-sized Frontier pickup truck, giving it a refreshed exterior, added towing capacity, and enhanced safety, comfort and technology features.

The updated model will hit dealerships later this summer, with pricing announced closer to the on-sale date.

Refreshed Design

The 2025 model’s new exterior styling includes a revised front fascia, a bulkier grille and bumper design; a new tailgate finisher for PRO-X/PRO-4X models; redesigned dashboard trim; a new 17-inch alloy wheel design, and the head-turning new Afterburn Orange paint option.

For the first time, the Frontier will come standard with a telescopic-adjusting steering wheel on all grades. A four-way power passenger seat becomes standard on the PRO-X/PRO-4X and SL grades, while SV grades and higher will add two-way power lumbar support to the already six-way power driver's seat.

Inside the cab, Nissan gave SV grades and higher a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The addition of wireless Android Auto connectivity will benefit Android users.

A standard sliding rear window and a sunglasses holder in the overhead console come standard on the full Frontier lineup. SV models also get standard 17-inch alloy wheels.

On SL grades, a wireless phone charger, Intelligent Around View Monitor and a four-way power passenger seat also become standard, along with leather front and rear seating, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, LED exterior lighting and a Fender® Premium Audio system with 10 speakers.

2025 Nissan Frontier interiorNissan

More Options and Capability

The mid-sized truck will continue to be powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine rated for 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque. The Frontier also keeps its 9-speed automatic transmission.

Engine Idle Stop/Start and Active Brake Limited Slip is standard on all grades, with PRO-4X upgrading to an electronic locking differential, to help provide added traction on a variety of surfaces.

For the 2025 model, Nissan has expanded the availability of the Crew Cab long-wheelbase configuration with a 6-foot bed from the SV to SV, PRO-4X and SL grades.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs

The manufacturer has also upped the maximum trailering capacity from 6,640 pounds to 7,150 pounds. Towing capacities have also increased by around 500 pounds on all grades and configurations compared to the 2024 model.

Enhancements to the Intelligent Around View Monitor make it possible to use the Off-Road Mode viewing function at speeds up to 12 mph. Numerous other driver assistance and safety technologies are now standard across all grades, from S through SL, including Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Sensors, High Beam Assist, and Intelligent Cruise Control. Frontier SL also features Traffic Sign Recognition.

Optional features include Nissan’s Utili-Track bed system with adjustable tie-down cleats, a spray-in bedliner, and a 120-volt power outlet in the bed.

2025 Nissan Frontier bedNissan

Related Stories
2025 ford maverick lariat in city
Pickups
2025 Maverick: Ford’s Smallest Pickup Now Has AWD Hybrid Engine
2024 silverado ev rst on dirt road
Pickups
Chevy’s New Electric 2024 Silverado RST Boasts 440-Mile Range, 754 HP
black Hennessey 2024 Ford F-150 Velociraptor side view on road
Pickups
“911 Turbo of Trucks”: Hennessey’s New Ford F-150 VelociRaptor Tops 1,000 HP
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 66c488dc67db8
Dozers
Video: A Closer Look at Komatsu’s “North American Baby” – the D71PXi Dozer
Take a walkaround tour of the popular 51,000-pound "smart dozer" that comes standard with fully integrated intelligent machine control.
2025 Nissan Frontier
Pickups
2025 Nissan Frontier Gets Bolder Styling and Enhanced Capabilities
Maxresdefault 66bf57bf3cf9f
The Dirt
“A Great Big Skid Steer” – A Closer Look at Cat’s Mighty Track Loaders
Case 580EV electric backhoe on dirt pile
Backhoe Loaders
Case Launches World’s First Commercial Electric Backhoe
Cat 988 GC wheel loader on dirt pile
Wheel Loaders
What’s New in Wheel Loaders for 2024? – More Choices, More Comfort, More Tech
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More