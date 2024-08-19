Nissan has overhauled its mid-sized Frontier pickup truck, giving it a refreshed exterior, added towing capacity, and enhanced safety, comfort and technology features.

The updated model will hit dealerships later this summer, with pricing announced closer to the on-sale date.

Refreshed Design

The 2025 model’s new exterior styling includes a revised front fascia, a bulkier grille and bumper design; a new tailgate finisher for PRO-X/PRO-4X models; redesigned dashboard trim; a new 17-inch alloy wheel design, and the head-turning new Afterburn Orange paint option.

For the first time, the Frontier will come standard with a telescopic-adjusting steering wheel on all grades. A four-way power passenger seat becomes standard on the PRO-X/PRO-4X and SL grades, while SV grades and higher will add two-way power lumbar support to the already six-way power driver's seat.

Inside the cab, Nissan gave SV grades and higher a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The addition of wireless Android Auto connectivity will benefit Android users.

A standard sliding rear window and a sunglasses holder in the overhead console come standard on the full Frontier lineup. SV models also get standard 17-inch alloy wheels.

On SL grades, a wireless phone charger, Intelligent Around View Monitor and a four-way power passenger seat also become standard, along with leather front and rear seating, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, LED exterior lighting and a Fender® Premium Audio system with 10 speakers.

Nissan



More Options and Capability

The mid-sized truck will continue to be powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine rated for 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque. The Frontier also keeps its 9-speed automatic transmission.

Engine Idle Stop/Start and Active Brake Limited Slip is standard on all grades, with PRO-4X upgrading to an electronic locking differential, to help provide added traction on a variety of surfaces.

For the 2025 model, Nissan has expanded the availability of the Crew Cab long-wheelbase configuration with a 6-foot bed from the SV to SV, PRO-4X and SL grades.

The manufacturer has also upped the maximum trailering capacity from 6,640 pounds to 7,150 pounds. Towing capacities have also increased by around 500 pounds on all grades and configurations compared to the 2024 model.

Enhancements to the Intelligent Around View Monitor make it possible to use the Off-Road Mode viewing function at speeds up to 12 mph. Numerous other driver assistance and safety technologies are now standard across all grades, from S through SL, including Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Sensors, High Beam Assist, and Intelligent Cruise Control. Frontier SL also features Traffic Sign Recognition.

Optional features include Nissan’s Utili-Track bed system with adjustable tie-down cleats, a spray-in bedliner, and a 120-volt power outlet in the bed.