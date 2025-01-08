2025 Ram Heavy Duty & Chassis Cab Trucks Get New Cummins Diesel Engine

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jan 8, 2025
red 2025 Ram HD 2500 towing ATVs on mountain highway
The 2025 Ram HD 2500 with new Cummins diesel gets a 70% increase in torque from the previous generation pickup for 36,610 pounds of towing capacity.
Ram

Ram’s lineup of 2025 Heavy Duty pickup and Chassis Cab trucks will be available with a new, more powerful Cummins diesel engine, along with other new features for the model year.

The 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel – with a new eight-speed transmission – will be offered for the following trucks in 2025: Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab.

For those who prefer a gas engine, Ram will offer a 405-horsepower, 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with 429 pound-feet of torque for the Heavy Duty models, and 375 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque for the Chassis Cab versions.

The 430-horsepower Cummins diesel delivers “best-in-class” 1,075 pound-feet of torque, a 70% increase from the previous generation 2500, Ram says. That results in 36,610 pounds of towing capacity. Chassis Cab models will get 360 horsepower and 800 pound-feet of torque with the Cummins engine.

“More than 70 percent of Ram Heavy Duty customers opt for the diesel, and for 2025 we built on that demand and long-lasting durability with an improved Cummins engine coupled with a new eight-speed transmission,” said Ram Brand CEO Tim Kuniskis.

cummins turbo diesel logo closeup on red 2025 Ram HD 2500RamThe new engine is part of an extension of Cummins’ partnership with Ram parent company Stellantis through 2030. The extension follows the largest-ever Clean Act Air penalty, levied early in 2024 against Cummins that led to the recall of 630,000 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 pickups between model years 2013-2019. The $1.675 billion penalty was for trucks with emissions defeat devices that violated air-pollution regulations.

“The company has cooperated fully with the relevant regulators, already addressed many of the issues involved, and looks forward to obtaining certainty as it concludes this lengthy matter,” Cummins said in a statement last January. “Cummins conducted an extensive internal review and worked collaboratively with the regulators for more than four years. The company has seen no evidence that anyone acted in bad faith and does not admit wrongdoing.”

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Presented by Michelin North America
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!

As to the new diesel engine, Cummins says, it will not only produce more towing power and acceleration than previous models but also create fewer emissions. It introduces an “advanced emissions air handling that also introduces a new airflow management design.”

“Our engineers have integrated critical, yet versatile, high-performance engine technologies that customers expect at lower emissions,” said Jennifer Rager, general manager of Cummins’ pickup business.

Stellantis echoed the commitment to reducing emissions:

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a key element of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. Stellantis is committed to cut its carbon footprint by 50 percent by 2030, all while achieving net carbon zero by 2038.”

New Ram HDs

grille of 2025 Ram 3500RamThe 2025 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty pickups go on sale in the first quarter of 2025, with MSRP starting at $47,560, including destination, for the Ram 2500, and $48,565 with destination for the Ram 3500.

The Ram Heavy Duty lineup includes Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel, Power Wagon, Limited Longhorn and Limited trims.

2025 Ran 2500 Interior 1Along with the new Cummins engine option, the 2025 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty lineup gets the following improvements:

  • New grille.
  • Standard LED headlights and taillamps.
  • Advanced Uconnect 5 system with new 14.5-inch screen, a “segment-first 10.25-inch passenger screen,” 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, digital rearview mirror and dual wireless phone charging pad.
  • On-board power inverter that can produce up to 2.4 kilowatts and features two covered 110-volt outlets located inside the bed.
  • Standard safety features include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning-Plus.
  • Optional safety features include ParkSense front/rear park assist (Big Horn and up); new Drowsy Driver Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition and Active Lane Management.
  • 360-degree surround-view camera with trailer reverse guidance view. It provides a single display screen view of both sides of a trailer to assist drivers in maneuvering towing setups.
  • Auxiliary exterior camera with custom positioning in and behind trailers.

New Ram Chassis Cab Models

red 2025 Ram 5500 Chassis Cab truck2025 Ram 5500 Chassis CabRamRam calls its Chassis Cab models its “hardest-working trucks.”

The 3500, 4500 and 5500 offer the same choice of engines, although with lower horsepower and torque ratings than the HD versions – 360 horsepower and 800 pound-feet of torque for diesel and 375 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque for the HEMI.

Max towing capacity is 34,540 pounds and payload is 11,960 pounds for the 5500.

Models with the Cummins diesel will also get a new, standard power take-off (PTO) capability for left- and right-side operation.

Chassis Cab trucks are sold without a conventional pickup bed but include a third-party manufactured and installed vocation-specific upfit prior to customer delivery, according to Ram. Such upfits include:

  • Industry-standard cab-to-axle lengths of 60, 84, 108 and 120 inches.
  • No components or lines above the rear frame rails.
  • Through-the-frame plumbing and electrical.
  • Diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) tank refill port located at the rear of the cab on the driver’s side.

Starting MSRPs for the models are as follows, with all prices including destination: Ram 3500 – $49,285; Ram 4500 – $55,660; and Ram 5500 – $56,770.

The trucks are being offered in Tradesman and Bighorn models. They also go on sale in the first quarter of 2025, along with the HDs.

Other new features on the models include:

  • New grille and standard LED headlights.
  • Advanced Uconnect 5 system with 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, digital rearview mirror and dual wireless phone charging pad.
  • Standard safety features include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning-Plus, available ParkSense front/rear park assist (rear is remote).
  • Optional safety features include Drowsy Driver Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition and Active Lane Management.
  • 2.4-kilowatt onboard power with relocatable point of service for ease of upfit.
  • Auxiliary exterior camera improves visibility with custom positioning in and around upfits and trailers.

2025 Ram HD 3500 towing tractor2025 Ram Heavy Duty 3500Ram 

 

Related Stories
bluish gray Scout Terra pickup truck front sideview in desert
Pickups
Scout Pickup Back from the Grave; Reservations Open for Electric “Terra”
2025 dark blue 2025 Chevy Silverado EV on valley road wi snow-capped mountains background
Pickups
Chevy's 2025 Electric Silverado Gets Longer Range, Lower Prices, More Trims
Ford F-350 Platinum Plus Pickup Truck in Antimatter Blue
Pickups
What's New for the 2025 Ford F-Series Super Duty?
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Partner Insights
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Top Stories
red 2025 Ram HD 2500 towing ATVs on mountain highway
Pickups
2025 Ram Heavy Duty & Chassis Cab Trucks Get New Cummins Diesel Engine
The 430-horsepower Turbo Diesel delivers a 70% rise in torque. The diesel option is offered on 2500 and 3500 HD and 3500, 4500, 5500 Chassis.
Maxresdefault 677837a7c98bc
Excavators
Closer Look: Komatsu’s Mass Earthmoving Excavator, the PC900LC-11
Deere autonomous 460E-II articulated dump truck with Deere excavator in background
Off-Road Trucks
John Deere Unveils its First Self-Driving Articulated Dump Truck (Video)
Maxresdefault 6777ef25cd2f6
The Dirt
A Backhoe from Bobcat? – New B760 for North America Revealed
Track loader with tilted dozer blade
Construction Equipment
All Hail the Track Loader! Equipment World’s Top 10 Stories of 2024
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency
Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.
DownloadView All