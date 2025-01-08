The 2025 Ram HD 2500 with new Cummins diesel gets a 70% increase in torque from the previous generation pickup for 36,610 pounds of towing capacity.

Ram’s lineup of 2025 Heavy Duty pickup and Chassis Cab trucks will be available with a new, more powerful Cummins diesel engine, along with other new features for the model year.

The 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel – with a new eight-speed transmission – will be offered for the following trucks in 2025: Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab.

For those who prefer a gas engine, Ram will offer a 405-horsepower, 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with 429 pound-feet of torque for the Heavy Duty models, and 375 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque for the Chassis Cab versions.

The 430-horsepower Cummins diesel delivers “best-in-class” 1,075 pound-feet of torque, a 70% increase from the previous generation 2500, Ram says. That results in 36,610 pounds of towing capacity. Chassis Cab models will get 360 horsepower and 800 pound-feet of torque with the Cummins engine.

“More than 70 percent of Ram Heavy Duty customers opt for the diesel, and for 2025 we built on that demand and long-lasting durability with an improved Cummins engine coupled with a new eight-speed transmission,” said Ram Brand CEO Tim Kuniskis.

Ram The new engine is part of an extension of Cummins’ partnership with Ram parent company Stellantis through 2030. The extension follows the largest-ever Clean Act Air penalty, levied early in 2024 against Cummins that led to the recall of 630,000 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 pickups between model years 2013-2019. The $1.675 billion penalty was for trucks with emissions defeat devices that violated air-pollution regulations.

“The company has cooperated fully with the relevant regulators, already addressed many of the issues involved, and looks forward to obtaining certainty as it concludes this lengthy matter,” Cummins said in a statement last January. “Cummins conducted an extensive internal review and worked collaboratively with the regulators for more than four years. The company has seen no evidence that anyone acted in bad faith and does not admit wrongdoing.”

As to the new diesel engine, Cummins says, it will not only produce more towing power and acceleration than previous models but also create fewer emissions. It introduces an “advanced emissions air handling that also introduces a new airflow management design.”

“Our engineers have integrated critical, yet versatile, high-performance engine technologies that customers expect at lower emissions,” said Jennifer Rager, general manager of Cummins’ pickup business.

Stellantis echoed the commitment to reducing emissions:

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a key element of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. Stellantis is committed to cut its carbon footprint by 50 percent by 2030, all while achieving net carbon zero by 2038.”

New Ram HDs

Ram The 2025 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty pickups go on sale in the first quarter of 2025, with MSRP starting at $47,560, including destination, for the Ram 2500, and $48,565 with destination for the Ram 3500.

The Ram Heavy Duty lineup includes Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel, Power Wagon, Limited Longhorn and Limited trims.

Along with the new Cummins engine option, the 2025 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty lineup gets the following improvements:

New grille.

Standard LED headlights and taillamps.

Advanced Uconnect 5 system with new 14.5-inch screen, a “segment-first 10.25-inch passenger screen,” 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, digital rearview mirror and dual wireless phone charging pad.

On-board power inverter that can produce up to 2.4 kilowatts and features two covered 110-volt outlets located inside the bed.

Standard safety features include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning-Plus.

Optional safety features include ParkSense front/rear park assist (Big Horn and up); new Drowsy Driver Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition and Active Lane Management.

360-degree surround-view camera with trailer reverse guidance view. It provides a single display screen view of both sides of a trailer to assist drivers in maneuvering towing setups.

Auxiliary exterior camera with custom positioning in and behind trailers.

New Ram Chassis Cab Models

Ram Ram calls its Chassis Cab models its “hardest-working trucks.”

The 3500, 4500 and 5500 offer the same choice of engines, although with lower horsepower and torque ratings than the HD versions – 360 horsepower and 800 pound-feet of torque for diesel and 375 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque for the HEMI.

Max towing capacity is 34,540 pounds and payload is 11,960 pounds for the 5500.

Models with the Cummins diesel will also get a new, standard power take-off (PTO) capability for left- and right-side operation.

Chassis Cab trucks are sold without a conventional pickup bed but include a third-party manufactured and installed vocation-specific upfit prior to customer delivery, according to Ram. Such upfits include:

Industry-standard cab-to-axle lengths of 60, 84, 108 and 120 inches.

No components or lines above the rear frame rails.

Through-the-frame plumbing and electrical.

Diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) tank refill port located at the rear of the cab on the driver’s side.

Starting MSRPs for the models are as follows, with all prices including destination: Ram 3500 – $49,285; Ram 4500 – $55,660; and Ram 5500 – $56,770.

The trucks are being offered in Tradesman and Bighorn models. They also go on sale in the first quarter of 2025, along with the HDs.

Other new features on the models include:

New grille and standard LED headlights.

Advanced Uconnect 5 system with 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, digital rearview mirror and dual wireless phone charging pad.

Standard safety features include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning-Plus, available ParkSense front/rear park assist (rear is remote).

Optional safety features include Drowsy Driver Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition and Active Lane Management.

2.4-kilowatt onboard power with relocatable point of service for ease of upfit.

Auxiliary exterior camera improves visibility with custom positioning in and around upfits and trailers.