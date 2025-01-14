2025 Toyota Tacoma Revealed with Hybrid or Gas Engine

2025 Toyota Tacoma TRD OffRoad bronze oxide color on dirt road mountain background
Bronze oxide 2025 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
Toyota

The top-selling midsize pickup in the U.S., the Toyota Tacoma, returns in 2025 with a choice of hybrid and gas engine options, some advanced features for the off-road trims and a new color: “Mudbath.”

The model comes off a complete redesign in 2024. This year, the Tacoma will be offered in eight trims: SR, SR5, TRD PreRunner, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, TRD Pro and Trailhunter. Two cab styles – four-door Double Cab and a two-door XtraCab with additional storage – are available as are beds of 5 or 6 feet.

Maximum towing capacity is 6,500 pounds and max payload is 1,705 pounds.

The 2025 Tacomas are scheduled to hit dealerships this winter with a starting MSRP of $31,590, excluding destination fees.

Customers can choose from the standard i-FORCE gas engine, which delivers 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque or the i-FORCE MAX hybrid gas-electric engine that debuted last year. The hybrid engine produces up to 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque.

The hybrid engine gets a combined estimated EPA rating of 24 mpg. The gas engine gets an estimated EPA highway rating of 26 mpg.

Going Off the Road

2025 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter riding over rocky terrain2025 Toyota Tacoma TrailhunterToyotaTrailhunter and TRD Pro trims get beefed up for tackling offroad terrain. Both run on the hybrid engine.

The Trailhunter is available with 5- or 6-foot bed configurations. It gets such standard features as “Old Man Emu 2.5-inch forged monotube shocks with rear external piggyback style remote reservoirs, a low-profile high-mount air intake, 33-inch Goodyear Rugged-Terrain tires with 18-inch bronze-finished wheels, and unique exterior features like RIGID Industries color selectable LED fog lamps and a bronze-colored ‘TOYOTA’ heritage-inspired grille with an integrated LED Light Bar,” the company says.

The TRD Pro’s features are inspired by Baja racing, according to Toyota. It comes standard with what the company calls “segment first” IsoDynamic Performance Front Seats. The seats “use an air-over-oil shock absorber system allowing for vertical and lateral seat movement simultaneously to help reduce body movement and stabilize the head and neck to keep alignment with the spine.”

A Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism is standard on Trailhunter and TRD Pro and available on TRD Off-Road. “SDM increases suspension articulation across the whole vehicle at the push of a button and will even be compatible with Toyota-approved lift kits,” Toyota says.

The three off-road models can also be equipped with the Multi-Terrain Monitor that displays upcoming obstacles on the 14-inch touchscreen.

Other available off-road features include:

  • Multi-Terrain Select, which provides adjustable settings to control wheel spin in conditions like mud, dirt or sand.
  • Next-generation Crawl Control that acts as a low-speed, off-road cruise control.
  • Downhill Assist Control, which limits vehicle speed on descents.

Towing Tech

The Tacoma has a variety of technology available to aid in towing, including:

  • Trailer brake controller.
  • Digital rearview mirror.
  • Trailer Back Up Guide with Straight Path Assist, which features a combination of sensors and cameras to help keep the trailer in a straight line while reversing and gives the driver a 360-degree simulated top-down view of the vehicle.
  • Blind Spot Monitor, which alerts the driver to potential hazards in blind spots for the truck and the trailer.
  • Wireless Trailer Camera provides a live view of what is behind the trailer on the digital rearview mirror.

Colors and Other Features

2025 Toyota 4Runner Mudbath colorThe new Mudbath color for the TRD Pro, as seen on a 2025 4Runner.ToyotaColors being offered for Tacoma in 2025 are as follows: Terra, Blue Crush Metallic, Underground, Celestial Silver Metallic, Black, Ice Cap and Bronze Oxide.

The TRD Pro will get an exclusive Mudbath color for the 2025 model year, as well as premium colors Supersonic Red and Wind Chill Pearl.

Features on the Tacomas include:

  • 8-inch or available 14-inch multimedia touchscreen, compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and with the available Qi wireless charging pad.
  • Smart Key System with push-button start.
  • Available 10-speaker JBL premium audio, including an externally coupled subwoofer and a JBL FLEX portable speaker, on Limited, Trailhunter and TRD Pro, and available on TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road.
  • Red Front Tow Hooks on TRD Pro and Trailhunter.
  • Available On-Demand or Full-Time 4WD.
  • Standard Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection; Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist; Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control; Lane Tracing Assist; Road Sign Assist; Automatic High Beams and Proactive Driving Assist.

2025 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter front seats and dash interiorToyota 

