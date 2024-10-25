Chevy's 2025 Electric Silverado Gets Longer Range, Lower Prices, More Trims

Oct 25, 2024
2025 dark blue 2025 Chevy Silverado EV on valley road wi snow-capped mountains background
The new 2025 Chevy Silverado EV will be available in Work Truck, LT and RST trims.
Chevrolet

Chevrolet is rolling out new trims, lower prices and longer battery ranges on its 2025 Silverado EV.

The first Chevy electric pickups were launched for model year 2024 with a top range of 450 miles. The 2025 model goes even farther, with a top range of 492 miles on the Work Truck version with Max Range. But that extra range will cost you, with a starting MSRP of $78,000. Last year's WT trims ranged from $73,000 to $78,000 starting MSRP.

Those on a tighter budget can hold out later into 2025 for the standard-range Work Truck, with a starting price of $57,095. GM says it will release estimated battery range closer to the pickup’s release. That truck will be available for both fleet and retail customers.

You can also get a $69,495 extended-range Work Truck, at 422 miles, which is now available for order.

The max- and extended-range Work Trucks are set to begin shipping to customers before the end of the year, GM says.

(To see a breakdown of estimated range and prices of all trims for 2025 Silverado EVs, check out the chart at the end of this story.)

All-New LT Trims

2025 Chevy silverado EV LT trim-exclusive Blue Smoke MetallicThe LT trim-exclusive Blue Smoke Metallic exterior colorChevroletFor the first time, Silverado EV buyers will have a chance to purchase LT and LT Premium trims.

GM says the two versions are “priced so eligible customers may qualify for the federal tax credit,” which is up to $7,500.

The LT has a 408-mile estimated range and starting MSRP of $75,195. That's a $20,000 drop in starting MSRP compared to the 2024 RST model. Shipment of the LT trucks is expected to begin by the end of this year. 

The standard LT trim features 12,500 pounds of towing capacity and an 1,800-pound payload. It boasts max horsepower of 645 and delivers up to 765 pound-feet of torque. It is available in six exterior colors, including trim-exclusive Blue Smoke Metallic.

interior dash chevy 2025 Silverado evChevroletStandard features on the LT trim are as follows:

  • 300 kW DC public fast charging. This requires use of public 800-volt DC fast chargers and can add 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.
  • 17.7-inch-diagonal center infotainment screen paired with 11-inch-diagonal driver informational center.
  • Standard Multi-Flex Tailgate.
  • 18-inch aluminum wheels.
  • Unique lower front fascia and up-level exterior lighting, including illuminated front gold bowtie.

2025 Chevy Silverado EV view of bed with fold-down bed extending into cabChevroletThe LT Premium, which will be available later in the model year, drops down to 390 miles of range at a higher price of $82,000. But you get some extras over the standard LT trim, such as:

  • Multi-Flex Midgate, with close to 11 feet of load floor when paired with the standard Multi-Flex Tailgate.
  • Super Cruise, hands-free driver assistance system that includes hands-free trailering. (GM says Super Cruise will be active on about 750,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada by the end of 2025.)
  • 22-inch machined-face aluminum wheels.
The Return of RST

2025 chevy silverado ev rst trim-exclusive Zephyr Blue Matte Metallic colorThe RST trim-exclusive Zephyr Blue Matte Metallic exterior colorChevroletThe Silverado EV RST will be available with two different battery pack options.

The “Extended Range” starts at $89,395 and has an estimated range of 390 miles.

The “Max Range” RST can go for 460 miles on a full charge and starts at $98,000. That’s a 20-mile range boost over the 2024 model, with an additional $3,000 starting MSRP.

Features on the RST include:

  • 17.7-inch diagonal infotainment touch-screen display and 11-inch diagonal Driver Information Center.
  • Multi-Flex Midgate.
  • Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Driver Attention Assist.
  • Super Cruise driver-assistance technology.

The RST is available in six exterior colors, including trim-exclusive Zephyr Blue Matte Metallic. Shipment is expected to begin before the end of this year.

dark blue 2025 Chevy Silverado EV outside garage being charged by in-garage chargerChevrolet 

Trim Breakdown

The following chart from Chevy shows the prices and estimated mileage ranges for all trims of the 2025 Silverado EV:

chart showing msrp and mileage ranges of all 2025 chevy silverado ev trims1 – On a full charge. EPA-estimated. Actual range may vary based on several factors, including ambient temperature, terrain, battery age and condition, loading, and how you use and maintain your vehicle.
2 – MSRP excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Dealer sets final price.Chevrolet

 

