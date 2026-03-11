Leica Expands 3D Machine Control Compatibility to Cat Wheeled Excavators

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 11, 2026
Leica Geosystems Expands 3 D Machine Control Compatibility Options For Caterpillar Next Gen Wheeled Excavators
Leica Geosystems

Leica Geosystems is expanding its aftermarket 3D machine control compatibility to Caterpillar’s next-gen wheeled excavators. 

The companies previously collaborated on the Leica MC1 3D machine control solution for Caterpillar’s next-gen hydraulic tracked excavators. The expansion is a result of growing demand from Cat wheeled-excavator users, Leica said.

Available starting in March 2026, the new aftermarket solution streamlines installation and provides operators with enhanced precision, efficiency and productivity. While the Cat Grade 2D Assist enables accurate grading and leveling in the horizontal plane, the Leica 3D machine control system extends these capabilities to the vertical plane as well. Additionally, the Leica MC1 machine control system can improve safety by reducing the need for manual intervention in hazardous areas and acting as an extra “pair of eyes” for blind spots.

“With Leica Geosystems machine control now easier to set up on Caterpillar’s Next Gen Wheeled Excavators, operators benefit from a smoother start and can get to work faster,” says Martin Verdurmen, president, machine control division, Hexagon. “The Leica MC1 solution is tailored to enhance performance, reduce downtime, and support sustainable construction practices. Paired with Caterpillar’s machines, it gives operators a reliable setup for everyday work on site.” 

Leica ConX automatically syncs with the Leica MC1 solution and allows progress tracking, reporting, volume calculations, and model creation, providing an overview of the project’s status.

Customers interested in Leica 3D machine control for their Caterpillar next-gen 2D tracked or wheeled excavators can contact their local Cat dealer. The sale and support of Leica MC1 3D aftermarket machine control systems are managed through authorized Leica Geosystems channels.

