Topcon has expanded its Capture Reality portfolio with the new CR-S1, a handheld scanning system that combines LiDAR, panoramic cameras, visual SLAM cameras and a GNSS antenna in a single device.

The higher-performance alternative to the company’s CR-S2 offers increased point‑cloud density, extended scanning range and upgraded panoramic imaging.

Primarily intended for surveying and construction, the system can also be used for land surveying, tunnel surveying and modeling, forestry analysis, mining operations, utility mapping, and power line inspection applications.

The CR-S1 uses Topcon’s Collage mass-data software ecosystem, which combines, visualizes, and publishes raw point cloud data from lidar scanners, mobile mapping, BIM, CAD, GIS, or other sources.

“Customers are looking for flexibility and efficient workflows, and our scanning portfolio and software are designed to support these needs through simplified processes, open integrations and mixed‑fleet compatibility,” said Ron Oberlander, head of the Topcon Geomatics Platform. “With Collage serving as the central data hub supporting inputs from multiple sensors, users can obtain accurate, detailed information for decision‑making.”

Software support includes MAGNET Flow for Android and iOS devices, MAGNET Bridge for SLAM data desktop processing and Collage Web.

The cloud-based Topcon Collage Web platform allows users quickly view and and share of 3D point‑cloud data directly in a web browser. Through the Collage Cloud Connector desktop application, projects are synched with Collage Web, allowing smooth integration with Autodesk and ClearEdge3D software.

Topcon says this workflow supports mixed fleets and diverse industry systems, ensuring efficient data exchange and consistent project access across desktop and cloud environments. For added positioning accuracy, the CR‑S1 can be connected to the Topnet Live RTK GNSS corrections service.

Mounting options include backpack and front‑pack configurations for hands-free, load-bearing scanning while walking, as well as rover–pole operation. An adapter for mounting the CR-S1 on a vehicle for mobile mapping is also available.

The CR‑S1 will be available through the Topcon dealer network with training and support.