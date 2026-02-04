AlignsOps FleetWatcher Unveils New Dual-Facing Cameras for Equipment, Trucks

Ben Thorpe
Feb 4, 2026
The new FleetWatcher dual-facing cameras expand the platform to operator safety.
The new FleetWatcher dual-facing cameras expand the platform to operator safety.
AlignOps

At this year’s World of Concrete show in Las Vegas, AlignOps unveiled a new dual-facing camera that integrates with its FleetWatcher management software platform for trucks and construction equipment.

Designed to combine safety and fleet tracking data under one umbrella, the new cameras allow contractors to manage that data together without external systems, simplifying billing.

The cameras can be used on trucks and construction equipment with internal or external power supplies. Dual-SIM LTE and backup power sources ensure no footage is lost, the company says, and the cameras can be installed in 3 minutes with adhesive mounts and plug-and-play connectors.

The cameras help contractors reduce liability, resolve incidents faster and promote safe truck and equipment operation, the company says.

The cameras contain hardware from Taiwanese electronics manufacturer MiTAC and can withstand the harshest of conditions, according to AlignOps.

Contractors can tune event thresholds for specific drivers, vehicles and conditions. For operators, AlignOps camera integration offers in-cab alerts targeting user fatigue, phone and seat belt use, speeding, following distance, cornering speed and more. User dashboards are role-based, meaning coaches can only see their drivers, according to AlignOps.

Any footage captured with AlignOps’ cameras — including always available pre- and post-event recording — comes encrypted, is fully owned by the customer and can be stored locally with a cloud backup.

AlignOps’ FleetWatcher fleet and materials management platform caters to heavy civil and asphalt operations and offers contractors combined access to telematics, load-cycle tracking, e-ticketing, safety intelligence and operational "key performance indicators." 

