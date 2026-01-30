Liebherr: Large Hydrogen L 566 H Wheel Loader as Good as Diesel in Test

The “world’s first prototype large wheel loader with a hydrogen engine” carries a load of gravel in a recent test conducted by Liebherr, Daimler and MAN.
Liebherr

Liebherr recently reported a successful test of the “world’s first prototype large wheel loader with a hydrogen engine.”

The test of the L 566 H occurred at a gravel plant in Munich, Germany, and included off-road hydrogen-powered trucks from Daimler and MAN.

"What makes it special is that our wheel loader can be used in exactly the same way as a conventional diesel machine,” says Hans Knapp, head of the Pre-Development and Drive Technology Department at Liebherr. “No special deployment planning is required, as the wheel loader can work a full shift and be ready again after a quick refueling of just 10-15 minutes."

Liebherr has released few details about the L 566 H. The company says it is based on its diesel L 566 wheel loader. The 272-horsepower diesel version has an operating weight of 51,700 to 58,310 pounds and a maximum bucket capacity of 15.7 cubic yards.

A Liebherr L 566 H loads a hydrogen-powered Mercedes-Benz Arocs from Daimler.A Liebherr L 566 H loads a hydrogen-powered Mercedes-Benz Arocs from Daimler.LiebherrAlong with the L 566 H, the test involved a hydrogen-powered Mercedes-Benz Arocs hauler from Daimler and a MAN hTGX truck.

“The deployment at the gravel plant demonstrates impressively that hydrogen-powered drivetrains are in no way inferior to their diesel counterparts,” Liebherr says. “… All three machines successfully completed demanding earthmoving and material-handling tasks — reliably and with low emissions.”

Liebherr unveiled the L 566 H prototype and an in-house hydrogen filling station in Austria in Summer 2024 and presented it in Germany at 2025 Bauma, the world’s largest construction equipment trade show. The loader is one of several hydrogen-powered models the company is testing with customers. At Bauma 2022, Liebherr showcased the 50-metric-ton hydrogen-powered R 9XX H2 crawler excavator.

The L 566 H is still in its development stage. Liebherr sees hydrogen power as a future, viable solution for zero carbon-dioxide and low nitrogen-oxide emissions on large heavy-duty equipment that would be inefficient for battery-electric technology. Hydrogen has a large storage capacity for long operations, and its main emission is water vapor.

“The operation offers a glimpse into the future and proves that low-emission construction sites are already possible today,” Liebherr said in a news release January 15. “For this to become common practice, a comprehensive H2 infrastructure network is needed.”

