Kubota Reveals “Transformer” Tractor KVPR That Changes Height, Width

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jan 16, 2026
Kubota's concept KVPR robot tractor unveiled at CES 2026.
Kubota's concept KVPR robot tractor unveiled at CES 2026.
Equipment World

Kubota has revealed a “transformer” robotic tractor that can change its width, height and turning movements to handle a variety of tasks with one machine.

Geared primarily toward agriculture but also civil engineering, the cab-less Kubota Versatile Platform Robot, or KVPR, can also autonomously change attachments and implements like buckets, pallet forks and rotary tillers. The electric-powered robot is overseen by an operator in a remote station with controls and screens.

The KVPR attaches autonomously to a bucket.The KVPR attaches autonomously to a bucket.KubotaKubota unveiled the concept KVPR at the CES 2026 show as part of its solution to labor shortages and to provide “one machine that adapts to diverse tasks and seasons, replacing multiple pieces of equipment.”

The KVPR can transform itself due to a central frame and two side frames attached to the axle. The center frame can be raised or lowered to adjust to terrain. The wheels can also be expanded and contracted.

Via hydraulic cylinders, the side frames can slide in and out from the center frame to make the machine narrower or wider. The battery area also moves, either forward or backward, to adjust center of gravity to accommodate various attachments. That way the operator won’t have to manually add or remove counterweights. 

The KVPR can shift its wheel alignment for sideways and diagonal movement.The KVPR can shift its wheel alignment for sideways and diagonal movement.KubotaThe robot runs on four electric motors that control speed, direction and steering for each wheel independently. That includes zero turning radius and driving sideways and diagonally.

The robotic tractor communicates with humans by emitting different colors and simple light patters for such things as startup, operation, warnings, even a night security mode that monitors its surroundings. It can operate all night with its advanced lighting system.

The KVPR is a concept machine that is being developed at the Kubota Global Institute of Technology in Japan.

KVPR remote operator stationKVPR remote operator stationKubota

Related Stories
JLG's new robotic end effector system on an electric EC600AJ boom lift.
Technology
JLG Announces Autonomy, Robotics Investments to Kick Off 2026
The fully electric autonomous loader can be engineered with a cab or no cab, wheels or tracks, configurable lift arms and more.
Compact equipment
Bobcat Unveils "RogueX3" Autonomous, Electric Compact Loader (Videos)
Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed unveils the company's new Cat AI Assistant at a keynote address during CES 2026 in Las Vegas.
Machine control
Cat's Voice-Controlled AI Assistant Opens New Doors for Productivity, Safety (Video)
What Every Shop and Fleet Should be Tracking
Partner Insights
What Every Shop and Fleet Should be Tracking
Top Stories
Trench Excavation Backhoe Getty Images 173847315
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $1.2M Fine for Repeat Violations After Fatal Trench Collapse
One of the company's workers died in a cave-in in 2023. Two years later, inspectors found similar trench violations, OSHA reports.
Production has ended on the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning to make way for the next-generation electric F-150 Lightning EREV with gas generator to extend range to over 700 miles.
Pickups
Next-Gen Ford F-150 Lightning: 700+ Mile Range but No Longer All-Electric
The 29,259-pound, 130-horsepower Caterpillar D4 is the industry's top-selling bulldozer for 2025.
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Bulldozers of 2025
The fully electric autonomous loader can be engineered with a cab or no cab, wheels or tracks, configurable lift arms and more.
Compact equipment
Bobcat Unveils "RogueX3" Autonomous, Electric Compact Loader (Videos)
What Every Shop and Fleet Should be Tracking
Featured Sponsor
What Every Shop and Fleet Should be Tracking
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All