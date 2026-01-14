JLG Announces Autonomy, Robotics Investments to Kick Off 2026

Ben Thorpe
Jan 14, 2026
JLG's new robotic end effector system on an electric EC600AJ boom lift.
JLG

Aerial-lift equipment manufacturer JLG presented new innovations and an investment in robotics integrations at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

That included an electric, articulated boom lift with an autonomous end-effector system.

The addition of this new tech enables boom lifts (including electric boom lifts for noise- and emission-sensitive environments) to autonomously perform tasks like welding, painting, ductwork and material handling without an operator working at height.

Oshkosh also displayed a micro-sized JLG scissor lift with leader-follower tech, allowing an operator to guide multiple scissor lifts at once for moving equipment and materials. 

The JLG micro-sized scissor lift shown at CES 2026.The JLG micro-sized scissor lift shown at CES 2026.Oshkosh Corp.

The follow lifts can also be configured to autonomously move materials individually or synchronized, then notify an autonomous boom lift once the task is completed.

JLG also announced its acquisition of core technology from California startup Canvas, which specializes in robotics for interior construction. Canvas’ class of robotic machinery automates the installation of materials like drywall to boost efficiency and safety.

The startup, founded in 2017, is known for its flagship product, the 1200CX worker-controlled drywall robot, that automates fit-and-finish tasks and reduces rework.

JLG’s acquisition will see Canvas enable pairing of its core technology with JLG access equipment to support a range of interior construction applications and advance robotic end-effector capabilities.

This new partnership builds on a relationship that began six years ago when Canvas used a JLG platform to initially develop its robotics solutions.

