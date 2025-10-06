Kubota's new concept tractor has dual motors, one for drive and one for implements, and can self-drive to the field.

Kubota says it has unveiled the world’s first autonomous, hydrogen fuel cell tractor.

The tractor is designed to address climate change and labor shortages, the company says. It is powered by compressed hydrogen, which is pumped into the tractor’s hydrogen tanks similar to a gas or diesel pump. Its output is equivalent to a 100-horsepower diesel engine, the company says.

The tractor consists of two motors, one for drive and one for PTO to power implements. To operate, the system first supplies hydrogen from the tanks to the solid polymer fuel cell module. Hydrogen then reacts with oxygen from the air, producing electrical energy and water. The electrical energy powers the motor, and water is its only emission.

The tractor can drive itself to the field by using advanced sensors and AI cameras for perception and to maneuver around obstacles, according to Kubota.

It can be operated by remote control from anywhere or close-up. In a video, the company shows a remote monitoring and control station where an operator uses a steering wheel, foot pedal and large wall-mounted screens to run the tractor. It also shows an operator using a laptop-like device with shoulder harness to control the tractor close up in person.

The futuristic-looking tractor does not have an operator station for a person to ride in. It is 14 feet 4.4 inches long, 7 feet 2.6 inches wide, and 7 feet 6.2 inches tall.

Kubota views hydrogen fuel cells as a promising alternative to powering large machinery, able to deliver high output and long operating hours while reducing pollution.

The company unveiled the concept tractor last month in Japan at the Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai. The next step is to conduct field tests in Japan.