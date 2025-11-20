JLG Wins International CES Award for Autonomous Articulated Boom Lift

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Nov 20, 2025
JLG's award-winning electric, articulating EC600AJ concept boom lift.
JLG's award-winning electric, articulating EC600AJ concept boom lift.
JLG

JLG has won an international innovation award for a concept autonomous articulated boom lift that can perform tasks such as welding, inspection or installation without a person in a work platform.

The JLG Boom Lift with Robotic End Effector transforms an electric EC600AJ into a robot for complex elevated work. The lift combines robotic manipulators, AI-guided control and multi-sensor perception, the company says. It also integrates with Building Information Modeling systems and digital twins.

“By helping manage labor demand, providing jobsite efficiency and enabling coordinated automation, Oshkosh's JLG Boom Lift helps contractors meet growing infrastructure demands while tackling persistent workforce shortages,” says the announcement from the CES Innovation Awards 2026.

JLG won Best of Innovation in the robotics category and was also named an honoree in the construction and industrial category.

The company says it plans to demonstrate the autonomous boom lift at CES 2026 January 6-9 in Las Vegas.

JLG unveiled the electric, articulating EC600AJ for the construction industry at World of Concrete 2025. The battery-powered EC600AJ has a platform height of 60 feet and unrestricted platform capacity of 550 pounds. “EC” in the model names stands for “electric construction.”

Along with a 60-foot platform height, the EC600AJ has a 36-foot horizontal reach and an up-and-over-height of 27 feet 1 inch. Multiple articulating positions enable it to maneuver over obstacles and in tight spaces. The jib articulation range is 130 degrees. Non-continuous swing is 400 degrees.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 36 tech product categories.

Related Stories
Mec 66 Rj Diesel Telescopic Boom Image Application 1 Email
Aerial Lifts
MEC Debuts 66-RJ Telescopic Boom for Hard-to-Reach Work at Heights
Tadano's AS-63HD mobile elevated work platform
Aerial Lifts
Tadano Launches New Aerial Lift Line, Including 10-Person Platform Model
MEC 135-RJ telescopic boom lift
Aerial Lifts
MEC Debuts its Tallest Lift Yet, the 135-RJ Diesel Telescopic Boom
Genie S-85 XC FE Hybrid Boom Lift
Aerial Lifts
Genie Debuts Hybrid or Electric Boom Lifts for Heavy Lifting with Less Maintenance
Top Stories
Bobcat E20 E17 Thumb 2
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Bobcat's New E17, E20 Mini Excavators with Zero Tail Swing
The compact excavators deliver more power and lift capacity in tight spaces and can work up against walls and other obstacles.
Toro has spent the past 30 years revolutionizing the U.S. compact utility loader market, which has grown rapidly with many more players.
Compact Utility Loaders
More Than a Motorized Wheelbarrow: Mini Loader Buyer's Guide 2025
The upfit for the Ford F-150 Raptor R, unveiled at SEMA Fest 2025, will be available through Ford dealers or ASE-certified technicians.
Pickups
Monster Power! – Ford Boosts Horsepower to 900-Plus on F-150 Raptor R
Kubota Kx040 Thumb jpg
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Kubota Revamps Top-Selling Mini Excavator, the KX040-5
2026 Toyota Tacoma SR5
Pickups
Toyota Reveals 2026 Tacoma: Choice of 8 Trims, 2 Cabs, Gas or Hybrid Engines
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Sponsored by Shell Lubricants
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Our report on Managing the Farm through a Tough Market breaks down smart strategies from farm management experts.
DownloadView All