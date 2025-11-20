JLG has won an international innovation award for a concept autonomous articulated boom lift that can perform tasks such as welding, inspection or installation without a person in a work platform.

The JLG Boom Lift with Robotic End Effector transforms an electric EC600AJ into a robot for complex elevated work. The lift combines robotic manipulators, AI-guided control and multi-sensor perception, the company says. It also integrates with Building Information Modeling systems and digital twins.

“By helping manage labor demand, providing jobsite efficiency and enabling coordinated automation, Oshkosh's JLG Boom Lift helps contractors meet growing infrastructure demands while tackling persistent workforce shortages,” says the announcement from the CES Innovation Awards 2026.

JLG won Best of Innovation in the robotics category and was also named an honoree in the construction and industrial category.

The company says it plans to demonstrate the autonomous boom lift at CES 2026 January 6-9 in Las Vegas.

JLG unveiled the electric, articulating EC600AJ for the construction industry at World of Concrete 2025. The battery-powered EC600AJ has a platform height of 60 feet and unrestricted platform capacity of 550 pounds. “EC” in the model names stands for “electric construction.”

Along with a 60-foot platform height, the EC600AJ has a 36-foot horizontal reach and an up-and-over-height of 27 feet 1 inch. Multiple articulating positions enable it to maneuver over obstacles and in tight spaces. The jib articulation range is 130 degrees. Non-continuous swing is 400 degrees.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 36 tech product categories.