Komatsu, Earthbrain and Tier IV Join Forces on Autonomous Dump Truck Development

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 1, 2025
HM400 articulated dump truck operates autonomously during testing
HM400 articulated dump truck operates autonomously during testing
Komatsu

Komatsu and Earthbrain have partnered with Japan-based tech startup Tier IV to develop autonomous technology for construction equipment, starting with the company’s articulated and rigid dump trucks for civil and quarry sites.

The companies are aiming for practical deployment in Japan by 2027, with plans for global expansion in the future.

Tier IV’s open-source autonomous driving technology, Autoware, has been successfully used in on-road applications and played a key role in the collaboration.

Komatsu and Tier IV will co-develop the autonomous system and support its integration and deployment at jobsites. Using its expertise in construction process management, Earthbrain will be responsible for the fleet management system.

The partners will first apply the technology to Komatsu’s 40-ton HM400 articulated dump truck and 94-ton HD785 rigid dump truck, with plans to expand to other models in the future. The solution is intended for a wide range of industrial sites, including steel mills and plants.

The project aims to solve the following industry challenges:

  • Address labor shortages at civil engineering and quarry sites by enabling the autonomous operation of dump trucks
  • Enhance haulage efficiency by integrating a fleet management system, allowing dynamic route optimization and stable autonomous controls.
  • Enhance safety and reduce environmental impact by minimizing fuel consumption through optimized operations and by supporting unmanned operations.

