The DX7004 boasts 1,200 horsepower and 3,320 pound-feet of torque.

Chinese heavy equipment manufacturer Zoomlion has officially launched the DX7004, which it calls the world’s most powerful hybrid wheeled tractor.

Coming in at almost 13 feet tall, the 1,200-horsepower DX7004 was unveiled at Zoomlion’s Smart Industry City in Changsha and will cater to the agriculture industry.

The dual-motor hybrid powertrain delivers peak torque of roughly 3,320 pound-feet. A distributed electric-drive systems allows for stepless speed control, while an electric motor-driven hydraulic output boosts precision with implements.

Zoomlion

The DX7004’s 12-hour peak operation capacity can cover roughly 1,190 acres.

Other key features on the DX7004 include a digital chassis, smart control systems, an electric continuously variable transmission and Zoomlion’s proprietary EPiot smart driving system. Combined with Zoomlion’s AOS intelligent operations platform, farmers can enable autonomous driving on the DX7004.

Zoomlion entered the farm equipment market in 2014, when it acquired a 60% stake in fellow Chinese equipment manufacturer Chery Heavy Industry Co. for 2.1 million yuan (roughly $293 million today). Zoomlion was the Chinese manufacturer to join the UN’s long-term procurement program for farm equipment in 2021.

Zoomlion

As of 2025, Zoomlion’s farm equipment product lineup includes compact, utility and high-horsepower tractors; tillage toolbars; rice transplanters; round and square balers; and combines.

Zoomlion’s construction equipment offerings include excavators, skid steeres, compact track loaders and cranes. Zoomlion also recently unveiled the R200-720, a 720-ton capacity, 1,312-foot high crane billed as the world’s largest tower crane. Zoomlion has no farm equipment dealer network in North America outside Mexico but does have construction equipment dealers in Wisconsin, Texas and Canada.