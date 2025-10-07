Zoomlion Claims World's Largest Hybrid Tractor: the 1,200-HP DX7004

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Oct 7, 2025
The DX7004 boasts 1,200 horsepower and 3,320 pound-feet of torque.
The DX7004 boasts 1,200 horsepower and 3,320 pound-feet of torque.
Zoomlion

Chinese heavy equipment manufacturer Zoomlion has officially launched the DX7004, which it calls the world’s most powerful hybrid wheeled tractor.

Coming in at almost 13 feet tall, the 1,200-horsepower DX7004 was unveiled at Zoomlion’s Smart Industry City in Changsha and will cater to the agriculture industry.

The dual-motor hybrid powertrain delivers peak torque of roughly 3,320 pound-feet. A distributed electric-drive systems allows for stepless speed control, while an electric motor-driven hydraulic output boosts precision with implements.

Dx7004 CabZoomlion

The DX7004’s 12-hour peak operation capacity can cover roughly 1,190 acres.

Other key features on the DX7004 include a digital chassis, smart control systems, an electric continuously variable transmission and Zoomlion’s proprietary EPiot smart driving system. Combined with Zoomlion’s AOS intelligent operations platform, farmers can enable autonomous driving on the DX7004.

Zoomlion entered the farm equipment market in 2014, when it acquired a 60% stake in fellow Chinese equipment manufacturer Chery Heavy Industry Co. for 2.1 million yuan (roughly $293 million today). Zoomlion was the Chinese manufacturer to join the UN’s long-term procurement program for farm equipment in 2021.

Dx7004 Side ViewZoomlion

As of 2025, Zoomlion’s farm equipment product lineup includes compact, utility and high-horsepower tractors; tillage toolbars; rice transplanters; round and square balers; and combines.

Zoomlion’s construction equipment offerings include excavators, skid steeres, compact track loaders and cranes. Zoomlion also recently unveiled the R200-720, a 720-ton capacity, 1,312-foot high crane billed as the world’s largest tower crane. Zoomlion has no farm equipment dealer network in North America outside Mexico but does have construction equipment dealers in Wisconsin, Texas and Canada.

Related Stories
Kubota's new concept tractor has dual motors, one for drive and one for implements, and can self-drive to the field.
Technology
Kubota Claims World’s First Hydrogen Fuel Cell, Self-Driving Tractor
HM400 articulated dump truck operates autonomously during testing
Autonomous
Komatsu, Earthbrain and Tier IV Join Forces on Autonomous Dump Truck Development
Xcmg Hybrid At Crane2
Cranes
XCMG Unveils World’s First Hybrid All-Terrain Crane
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Partner Insights
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Cat 440 450 Backhoes Cm20250805 6ea98 8f76b
Backhoe Loaders
Cat Launches Next-Gen Models of its Largest Backhoes, the 440 & 450
The new backhoes feature upgraded engines, advanced hydraulics, enhanced controls and more customization options for operators.
Manitou New Large Frame Machines 2
Compact equipment
Closer Look: Manitou's New Bigger, Stronger, Smarter Skid Steers, CTLs
The new Cat C32B is designed for large wheel loaders, cranes, paving equipment, trenchers and forestry equipment.
Maintenance
Cat Releases New 1,200-HP Diesel Engine with Increased Durability, Power Density
More buyers snapped up the Case 321F wheel loader than any other model in the last year, according to Fusable's latest EDA equipment finance data.
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Wheel Loaders for 2024-2025
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Featured Sponsor
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All