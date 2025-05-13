ZQuip, Leica Convert Diesel Cat 308 Excavator to Battery Power, 3D Control

May 13, 2025
ZQuip converted this Cat 308 compact excavator from diesel to battery power with its modular system, while Leica Geosystems integrated its 3D machine control.
ZQuip converted this Cat 308 compact excavator from diesel to battery power with its modular system, while Leica Geosystems integrated its 3D machine control.

ZQuip and Leica Geosystems combined forces to develop a prototype compact excavator that has been converted from diesel to battery power and is equipped with 3D machine control.

The modified 8-metric-ton Cat 308 has been tested in France and was displayed at last month’s Bauma trade show in Germany. It features ZQuip’s battery technology in which batteries can be swapped out and recharged for continuous runtime. The company designed the technology to convert diesel machinery to zero-emission electric power.

With Leica’s advanced machine control, the excavator can use real-time data to execute precise designs. “Operators can optimize handling any payload with these solutions, for example, at any point exactly where the excavator’s bucket is,” according to a news release announcing the prototype.

“Combining Leica Geosystems’ 3D machine control technology with ZQuip’s swappable power module now gives vehicle owners an intelligent machine that smartly manages resources for any given job, reducing the vehicle’s carbon footprint per ton of dirt moved,” says Chris LaFleur, ZQuip managing director.

"Collaborating with ZQuip enables us to advance the capabilities of construction equipment,” adds Neil Williams, president of the Machine Control Division at Leica Geosystems. “By integrating cutting-edge electric technology with precise machine control, we enhance construction efficiency while reducing emissions and waste.”

Both ZQuip and Leica Geosystems made other announcements at Bauma, the world’s largest construction equipment trade show.

Along with its swappable battery system, ZQuip showed its new diesel range-extender module, which can charge a converted electric excavator’s batteries for continuous runtime.

Leica announced six other collaborations, with Develon, Dynapac, Hyundai, Kobelco, LiuGong and Shantui.

 

 

Related Stories
Zyrex rendering from RIC Robotics
Technology
Meet Zyrex: A 20-Foot-Tall Robotic Construction Worker
B2 W Siteworks%20 Field%20 Connectivity
Technology
New Integrated Trimble, B2W Software Automatically Tracks Earthwork Production
Included with the VR paving system is an exclusive walkaround machine inspection module and the SimU Campus built-in reporting software.
Technology
New Cat Simulator Delivers Virtual-Reality Training for Asphalt Pavers and Rollers
Civil Image Cama7013 Siteworks Machine Guidance Module Tilt Bucket 002 High Resolution
Technology
Trimble Intros Siteworks Machine Guidance Module for Excavator Tilt Buckets
Top Stories
Deere Xtier Thumb
Dozers
A Closer Look: Deere’s Most Tech’d Out Dozer, the 850 X-Tier
The 850 X-Tier dozer boasts more power, torque and productivity than the 850L, thanks to its E-Drive system and more standard technology.
Case CE 836D motor grader
Graders/Scrapers
Case CE Launches New D Series Motor Graders with Improved Performance, Control
Zyrex rendering from RIC Robotics
Technology
Meet Zyrex: A 20-Foot-Tall Robotic Construction Worker
Case Tv370 B B Series Ctl
Compact equipment
Case CE Updates B Series Compact Track Loaders and Skid Steers with More Tech
Bobcat S70 Skid Steer
Skid Steer Loaders
Quick Data: Top-Selling Skid Steers and Sales Trends 2024-2025
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All