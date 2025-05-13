ZQuip converted this Cat 308 compact excavator from diesel to battery power with its modular system, while Leica Geosystems integrated its 3D machine control.

ZQuip and Leica Geosystems combined forces to develop a prototype compact excavator that has been converted from diesel to battery power and is equipped with 3D machine control.

The modified 8-metric-ton Cat 308 has been tested in France and was displayed at last month’s Bauma trade show in Germany. It features ZQuip’s battery technology in which batteries can be swapped out and recharged for continuous runtime. The company designed the technology to convert diesel machinery to zero-emission electric power.

With Leica’s advanced machine control, the excavator can use real-time data to execute precise designs. “Operators can optimize handling any payload with these solutions, for example, at any point exactly where the excavator’s bucket is,” according to a news release announcing the prototype.

“Combining Leica Geosystems’ 3D machine control technology with ZQuip’s swappable power module now gives vehicle owners an intelligent machine that smartly manages resources for any given job, reducing the vehicle’s carbon footprint per ton of dirt moved,” says Chris LaFleur, ZQuip managing director.

"Collaborating with ZQuip enables us to advance the capabilities of construction equipment,” adds Neil Williams, president of the Machine Control Division at Leica Geosystems. “By integrating cutting-edge electric technology with precise machine control, we enhance construction efficiency while reducing emissions and waste.”

Both ZQuip and Leica Geosystems made other announcements at Bauma, the world’s largest construction equipment trade show.

Along with its swappable battery system, ZQuip showed its new diesel range-extender module, which can charge a converted electric excavator’s batteries for continuous runtime.

Leica announced six other collaborations, with Develon, Dynapac, Hyundai, Kobelco, LiuGong and Shantui.