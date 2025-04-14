ZQuip Offers Diesel Range Extender to Solve Electric Equipment Runtime Fears

ZQuip battery and diesel modules replace the diesel engine for cleaner, quieter power.
ZQuip

Thinking about converting some of your diesel equipment to electric but are worried about having enough runtime to get the job done?

The engineers at Moog have heard your concerns and have developed a new modular diesel generator that can fit on your machine just like one of the company’s ZQuip batteries to extend runtime as long as you need it.

The new ZQ25D diesel module is essentially a diesel generator that gives your battery-power converted equipment a new fuel option to operate as a hybrid. If you need more runtime, you push a button to start the diesel module to keep your machine going. If someone forgot to charge the batteries overnight, the diesel module will get you back up and running. The same goes if you are on an off-the-grid site where electric power is difficult to find, or for whatever reason, says ZQuip Managing Director Christopher Lafleur.

“We take the pressure off of all parties involved by saying, ‘Just focus on what you're good at, and we'll make sure that we have the right source of energy for you,’” Lafleur says. The company is also developing hydrogen fuel cell modules as well as hybrid modules for other energy sources.

How It Works

ZQuip's ZQ25D acts as a diesel range extender for its modular battery system for construction equipment.ZQuip's ZQ25D acts as a diesel range extender for its modular battery system for construction equipment.ZQuipZQuip brought its modular battery system to market last year for converting diesel construction equipment to battery power. The system is designed to cut emissions to zero, reduce noise and provide instant torque and power.

Basically, the diesel engine on the machine is removed and replaced with modular battery systems. The number of modular batteries depends on the size of the equipment, with a 20- or so-ton excavator typically taking three battery modules placed on the back of the machine, giving it about 9 hours of runtime. Removing and replacing the batteries, each about 1 cubic yard, takes a matter of minutes, enabling spent batteries to be replaced by charged ones.

Despite the swapping ability, ZQuip still heard from prospective customers concerned about runtime, especially in locations off the power grid or where it was difficult to charge.

So the company’s engineers developed the ZQ25D diesel generator, which acts as a range extender and gives contractors used to diesel equipment a greater sense of security.

The diesel module fits on the machine the same way as a battery module. For example, the 20-ton excavator with three battery modules could have one of them replaced with the diesel generator.

When the diesel module is added, the in-cab screen updates and displays things like diesel fuel levels, engine temperature, oil pressure. The operator pushes a button to start the diesel generator, which recharges the battery.

The generator is less than 75 horsepower, so it does not require diesel exhaust fluid.

“It's a little surprising, but even a 25-ton excavator will run at full digging on that 75-horsepower diesel,” Lafleur says. He notes that the large horsepower required for breakout force is only needed for a few seconds.

“You can run 24 hours a day,” he adds. “You get the increased power of an electric machine, but with the runtime and consistency of a combustion machine.”

Other Benefits

The generator holds about 11 gallons of fuel and only 5 quarts of oil. So oil changes are also quicker than for a standard diesel engine on a 20-ton size excavator.

Lafleur says the system has performed well on tests with a 21-ton excavator, and it can be used for any type of equipment.

The system also comes with GPS location, so the owner can know where it is, and if it’s stolen, it can be shut down remotely. The modular systems can also be shifted among different machines and can charge other equipment.

The battery and diesel modules are available now and are geared to 8- to 20-ton excavators, although the company is talking with customers about going as high as equipment weighing 50 tons. It can also be installed on all types of construction equipment.

“Our goal for this isn't just to convert existing machinery and make it electric and hybrid,” Lafleur says. “It's finding a way to have this energy transition that applies to everything on a site.
“…It doesn't matter the machine type, the size, we can have a standardized platform to make your machines electric and then provide the different sources of energy to them to make your site what it needs to be.”

 

