Leica Geosystems Announces Tech Collaborations with 6 Manufacturers

Apr 17, 2025
The month of April was busy for Leica Geosystems, which announced collaborations with six different construction equipment manufacturers for various machines and services.

The partnering OEMs are Develon, Dynapac, Hyundai, Kobelco, LiuGong and Shantui.

The collaborations and their applicable machines are as follows:

Develon

Leica’s MC1 3D machine guidance system will now be offered as a retrofit option for Develon’s latest excavator models and will be designed to integrate with Develon’s sensors and systems.

Develon introduced two of its next-generation excavator models at Bauma 2025 after unveiling the 24-metric-ton DX240 at the Seoul Mobility Show.

Leica’s MC1 3D systems became an aftermarket option for Develon’s dozer lineup in December 2024.

Dynapac

Auto-steering and screed-edge control features on Dynapac SD25 and XD25 Highway Pavers – which debuted at Bauma 2025 – will now be compatible with Leica’s iCON pave solution.

Hyundai

Leica’s MC1 3D machine guidance systems will now be offered as a retrofit option for Hyundai Construction Equipment’s next-gen excavators.

Kobelco

In a three-way collaboration that includes Welsh tech provider Xwatch Safety Solutions (also part of Leica’s parent company Hexagon), Leica has contributed digital positioning and automation expertise to optimize Kobelco’s K-DIVE remote operation system for the European market. This system enables excavators to be controled from a distant location via specialized cockpit.

LiuGong

In Europe, Leica will now offer a new kit to streamline the installation of its Geosystems MC1 3D system on the following LiuGong excavators: 913FCR, 915FCR, 915F, 922F, 923FN, 925FCR, 926F, 930F, 936F, 942F, 952F. Additionally, LiuGong machines will now be factory-fit with hardware allowing for easy future integration with the MC1 3D control systems.

Shantui

New aftermarket machine control installation kits from Leica will now be available for Shantui’s SE215, SE20, SE58SR excavators and its DH20M dozer. The kits are designed for swift installation of Leica’s MC1 3D machine control solutions.

