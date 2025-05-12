Meet Zyrex: A 20-Foot-Tall Robotic Construction Worker

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 12, 2025
Zyrex rendering from RIC Robotics
Zyrex rendering from RIC Robotics
RIC Robotics

RIC Robotics – the company whose 3D printing robots just built a Walmart expansion in seven days – has a new, bigger robot designed to tackle even more tasks.

Zyrex is a 20-foot-tall, AI-powered, general-purpose construction robot, which RIC is dubbing “the world’s first Giantroid.” It is designed to be “cognitive and fully autonomous” – and at a lower price tag than you might expect. The company estimates Zyrex will be priced at under $1 million, with monthly leasing options starting below $20,000.

Unlike two-legged humanoid robots, such as Boston Dynamics’ Atlas, Zyrex is designed to handle both heavy-duty and complex, delicate tasks across commercial and industrial jobsites, such as material handling, welding, assembling, trimming, carpentry, 3D printing, exterior finishing and more.

Zyrex is battery powered with self-changing battery packs and features 26 degrees of freedom, an interchangeable tool module and complete mobility. It uses LiDAR (light detection and ranging) and visual sensors and is powered by VLA (vision-language-action) AI models to navigate dynamic jobsite environments with human monitoring. 

RIC says Zyrex addresses two industry challenges: the global construction labor shortage and the dangers of high-risk jobsites. “We’re not just building another robot – we’re engineering the future of construction,” said Ziyou Xu, founder of RIC Robotics. “With Zyrex, we’re addressing the industry’s labor shortages with powerful robotics capable of performing skilled work at scale.”

Zyrex will roll out in two development phases:  

  • Phase 1: Human-Assisted Operation AI Model Training
    Operators use virtual-reality and physical simulators to control Zyrex, while the robot gathers live jobsite data using LiDAR and visual sensors and compares it to BIM models to ensure build accuracy and quality. Real world collected and synthetic datasets will train advanced VLA AI models to enhance safety and task efficiency.
  • Phase 2: Full Autonomy
    Zyrex, powered by previously trained VLA AI models, will execute skilled tasks independently.

RIC says its current 3D construction robot, RIC-Primus, already shares many of Zyrex’s capabilities, including high-speed, automation and a battery-powered mobile platform with a reach up to 32 feet. Zyrex will build on that performance, expanding beyond 3D printing to become a multi-functional, general-purpose construction labor solution. A working prototype is expected in early 2026.

Related Stories
B2 W Siteworks%20 Field%20 Connectivity
Technology
New Integrated Trimble, B2W Software Automatically Tracks Earthwork Production
Included with the VR paving system is an exclusive walkaround machine inspection module and the SimU Campus built-in reporting software.
Technology
New Cat Simulator Delivers Virtual-Reality Training for Asphalt Pavers and Rollers
Civil Image Cama7013 Siteworks Machine Guidance Module Tilt Bucket 002 High Resolution
Technology
Trimble Intros Siteworks Machine Guidance Module for Excavator Tilt Buckets
Case's Impact eCWL 12EV has no operator cabin, replaced instead by a 'dedicated control lounge' (left).
Technology
Case Unveils Concept Remote-Control, Electric Wheel Loader, the eCWL 12EV
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Zyrex rendering from RIC Robotics
Technology
Meet Zyrex: A 20-Foot-Tall Robotic Construction Worker
The robot can tackle heavy-duty and delicate tasks, such as material handling, welding, assembling, carpentry, 3D printing, exterior finishing.
Case Tv370 B B Series Ctl
Compact equipment
Case CE Updates B Series Compact Track Loaders and Skid Steers with More Tech
Bobcat S70 Skid Steer
Skid Steer Loaders
Quick Data: Top-Selling Skid Steers and Sales Trends 2024-2025
Bobcat CT4558 Compact Tractor
Ag Equipment
Bobcat Intros Two New Compact Tractors with Enclosed Cabs
Case Sl27 Tr Sal
Compact Wheel Loaders
Case CE Debuts Telescopic-Boom SL27 Small Articulated Loader
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All