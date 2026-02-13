An aerial view of the Gordie Howe Bridge as the bridge deck is completed, circa 2024.

President Donald Trump has turned his attention to the soon-to-be-completed Gordie Howe International Bridge, threatening to block its opening and accusing Canada of treating the United States unfairly.

“As everyone knows, the Country of Canada has treated the United States very unfairly for decades,” said Trump on his social media platform TruthSocial this week. “Now, things are turning around for the U.S.A., and FAST! But imagine, Canada is building a massive bridge between Ontario and Michigan. They own both the Canada and the United States side and, of course, built it with virtually no U.S. content.”

Trump points out former U.S. President Barack Obama issued a waiver to Canada to avoid Buy American Act requirements on the bridge and that the U.S. will get “absolutely nothing” from the bridge as the Canadian government will “take advantage of America!”

“I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve,” Trump’s statement continues. “We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY. With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset. The revenues generated because of the U.S. Market will be astronomical.”

Trump’s statement also contains references to a preliminary trade agreement between Canada and China set to come into effect next month, which will see both countries lower tariffs on one another’s goods. Trump claims the agreement will see China “eat Canada alive” and leave the U.S. with “the leftovers!”

The full statement from President Trump can be read here.

Ground was broken on the Gordie Howe Bridge in October 2018, and in October 2025, Canadian officials said the bridge would open in early 2026.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters on February 10 that he had spoken with Trump that morning and that “the situation will be settled,” according to Reuters.

Stacey LaRouche, a spokeswoman for Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, has said the Gordie Howe Bridge “is going to open one way or another, and the governor looks forward to attending the ribbon cutting,” according to The Detroit Free Press.

An Important Connection

Once open, the Gordie Howe International Bridge will be the first new connection between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, in more than 60 years. It measures 1.56 miles long, is the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America and the 10th longest in the world. The bridge towers, which were completed in 2024, stand at 722 feet tall.

Originally estimated to cost $2.1 billion and be completed in 2020, the Federal Highway Administration puts the total cost of the bridge’s contracts at roughly $5.2 billion.

The project’s contract went to Bridging North America, a consortium made up of firms including ACS Infrastructure Canada, Dragados Canada, Fluor Canada, AECOM, and Aecon Group.

The Canada-Michigan Crossing Agreement, signed in 2012 by the U.S. and Canada, stated the bridge will be jointly publicly owned by the U.S. and Canada and that tolls for both directions of traffic will be collected on the Canada side and be used to reimburse the Canadian government for funds it advanced for the project.

The bridge’s construction is no stranger to controversy. The Moroun family, which owns the 87-year-old, tolled Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, previously sued unsuccessfully to try to stop the project and even aired television commercials calling on President Trump to intervene.

The recently deceased head of the family, U.S. billionaire Manuel Maroun, wanted to build a new bridge that would replace the Ambassador Bridge and for Trump to revoke Canada’s license granted by President Obama in 2013 to build the Howe bridge. Canada previously granted the Marouns permission to build a new bridge, on the condition that they demolish the Ambassador Bridge.

One U.S. politician and member of the House Oversight Committee, California Representative Robert Garcia, sent a letter on February 11 to U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Robert Lutnick requesting a list of documents and information pertaining to a meeting Lutnick had with Matthew Moroun several hours before President Trump's TruthSocial post.