Florida's $643M Westshore Interchange Reconstruction Begins

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 6, 2026
A rendering of the future Westshore Interchange.
A rendering of the future Westshore Interchange.
Florida DOT

The $643 million reconstruction of Florida’s Westshore Interchange — the largest Florida Department of Transportation project in the Tampa Bay area — has been awarded to a joint venture of the Lane Construction Corporation and Superior Construction.

The present interchange serves the 10-square-mile Westshore District, the largest central business district in Florida, and its approximately 4,000 businesses. Coming improvements include a full reconstruction of the interchange and improvements along the east end of the Howard Frankland Bridge to downtown Tampa and north on State Road 60 extending to State Road 589.

Capacity will be added with general use and tolled express lanes, including new flyover ramps and tolled direct connect ramps to improve flow between I-275 and Tampa International Airport, Veterans Expressway and SR 60.

Work on this phased design-build project, which has already begun, is expected to be completed in December 2029 and will also include:

  • new elevated ramps to improve Tampa International Airport access.
  • widened lanes on State Road 60.
  • upgraded infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians.
  • new underpasses and bridges to link the northern and southern portions of the highway.

Webuild Group expects the finished project to improve safety and traffic capacity on corridors like I-275, SR 60 and the Veterans Expressway.

An estimated 400,000 motorists are expected to experience reduced travel times, according to Webuild Group. The interchange handles 180,000 commuters a day.

Lane Construction is a subsidiary of international firm Webuild Group and based in Chesire, Connecticut. Super Construction is based in Jacksonville, Florida. The joint venture’s work began in 2023, when it signed a $10 million design services contract as part of the project’s phased development.

Partner Insights
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
