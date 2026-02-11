Plans for $933M Ohio River Toll Bridge Between Kentucky, Indiana Advance

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 11, 2026
Workers tie rebar while working on Section Three of the I-69 bridge project in January 2026.
Workers tie rebar while working on Section Three of the I-69 bridge project in January 2026.
ORX 69 Ohio River Crossing

A new $933 million Interstate Highway 69 Bridge over the Ohio River is one step closer to fruition after the Kentucky Public Transportation Infrastructure Authority penned a new tolling agreement.

Once completed, the bridge will connect Henderson, Kentucky, to Evansville, Indiana, across the Ohio River. Expected benefits include improved long-term cross-river mobility and safety and reduced congestion and delays.

The new inter-local agreement establishes the Tolling Body for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing. The group will determine the rates and rules for the bridge’s tolls and will consist of the chairman of KPTIA, a person designated by the chairman, the secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation and a person designated by the commissioner of INDOT.

The I-69 bridge tolls will contribute to the $150 million in general funds available for the project. The states’ financial plan calls for toll revenue financing to be supplemented by federal and state funding from both Kentucky and Indiana.

The KPTIA also updated the Bi-State Development Agreement that Kentucky and Indiana established in August 2025 to recognize U.S. Highway 41 as a concurrent route with I-69. The U.S. 41 corridor will become Kentucky Route 2341 and Indiana Route 141 and open the door for both states to pursue removing the roadway from the National Truck Network.

KPTIA expects to award the design-build contract for Section Two of the I-69 Bridge by the end of 2026, and the KYTC has identified three shortlisted proposers. Construction on Section Two, which will create the new river crossing, is expected to begin in 2027 and conclude in 2031.

Section One, which covers the Kentucky approach to the bridge, began in Summer 2022 and was substantially completed by October 2025. It includes a six-mile extension to I-69 and new interchanges with Kentucky Highway 351, U.S. 41 and U.S. 60. That contract was awarded to the Ragle Inc. and Stantec Consulting Services Inc. design-build team.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

Section Three of the I-69 Bridge will cover some of the approach roadways and bridges on the Indiana side and will be led by INDOT, with construction expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

 

Related Stories
Acrow's custom bridge, seen here, supports a conveyor system to move concrete over Interstate 20.
Roadbuilding
Acrow Delivers Custom Steel Bridge to Move Concrete over I-20 in Texas
A rendering of the future Westshore Interchange.
Roadbuilding
Florida's $643M Westshore Interchange Reconstruction Begins
An aerial view of the 22nd Street Bridge in Tucson, Arizona.
Roadbuilding
Granite Construction Breaks Ground on Arizona 22nd St. Widening Project
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Partner Insights
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Takeuchi claims it produced the world's first 360-degree slew compact excavator in 1971, the TB1000, shown above. The compact excavator, however, didn't catch on in the U.S. until 20 or so years later, despite American manufacturer P&H's S-20 Stik-Clam, which came out in 1965.
Compact Excavators
Getting the Max Out of the Mini: Compact Excavator Buyer’s Guide 2026
Check out the latest and most popular models from all the major manufacturers, including Bobcat, Cat, Deere, Kubota, Takeuchi, Volvo, Yanmar.
Volvo CE EC950 High Reach Excavator
Excavators
Volvo’s New Largest Demolition Excavator Unveiled: The EC950 High Reach
Cat Mini Excavators Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Cat Upgrades Next-Gen 303.5, 305 CR, 308 CR Mini Excavators
OpenAI's Stargate I data center in Abilene, Texas, set to come fully online this year.
Market Pulse
Data Center Construction Boom Continues: 8 Projects to Watch in 2026
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Featured Sponsor
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Sponsored by Shell Lubricants
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Our report on Managing the Farm through a Tough Market breaks down smart strategies from farm management experts.
DownloadView All