Recorded Webinar: 2026 Construction Industry Outlook & Data Updates

Equipment World Staff (EQW)
Feb 2, 2026
Getty Images 172237465
Getty Images

Want a glimpse into the trends shaping the construction industry in the year ahead?

In this recorded webinar, held January 23, the team at EquipmentWatch delivers a quarterly update on key value, usage and cost trends shaping the equipment market, along with new platform capabilities designed to support smarter fleet planning and cost recovery.

The session also featured a market outlook from Equipment World Chief Editor Jordanne Waldschmidt, offering an industry-wide perspective on what’s strengthening, what’s softening and where to stay cautious.  

To watch a recording of the EquipmentWatch Q1 2026 Webinar, click here.

Insights shared include:

  • Quarterly Data Updates: The latest equipment value, usage and cost trends impacting 2026 planning.
  • Market Outlook: An industry briefing on economic signals, construction activity and emerging demand drivers, including data center development.
  • Planning and Recovery Insights: How to use EquipmentWatch updates to support fleet planning and recovery efforts. 

Additional market update webinars will be held throughout the year. The next session is scheduled for March 19. 

Equipment World and EquipmentWatch are owned by parent company Fusable. EquipmentWatch provides data on values, costs, specs, and rental rates — plus market trends, serial number verification and residual value forecasts for the construction, lift-access and agricultural industries. Its Rental Rate Blue Book serves as the industry-standard lookup tool to help contractors and project owners understand and recover equipment-related costs used when calculating labor, force-account work or reimbursable equipment use. 

Additional Resources

Related Stories
Volvo Ce Ec230 Electric Excavator
Market Pulse
2026 Executive Outlook: Scott Young, Head of Region North America, Volvo Construction Equipment
Tony Fassino speaking at an American Road & Transportation Builders Association event.
Market Pulse
Caterpillar Announces More Leadership Changes; Fassino to Retire
Tl12 V2 2
Market Pulse
2026 Executive Outlook: Jeffery Ratliff, Director of Sales & Marketing, and Jeff Stewart, President, Takeuchi
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Partner Insights
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Volvo completely redesigns its largest articulated dump truck, the A60.
Off-Road Trucks
Volvo Reveals Next Generation of Largest Articulated Dump Truck
The new ADT gets a 15% boost in fuel efficiency, 5% more productivity, redesigned cab and exterior, and lots of tech.
A DeWalt booth representative demos the company's new DCPS612AG2 12-inch cut-off saw
World of Concrete
15 New Battery-Powered Tools & Takeaways from World of Concrete 2026
John Deere new generation 210 P-Tier excavator
Excavators
Deere Completely Redesigns Midsize P-Tier Excavators, Packing Them With Tech
Volvo's new short-swing ECR255 gets a 7% increase in lift capacity over its predecessor.
Excavators
Volvo’s New ECR255 Excavator: Short Swing, More Power for Tight Spaces
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Featured Sponsor
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Sponsored by Shell Lubricants
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Our report on Managing the Farm through a Tough Market breaks down smart strategies from farm management experts.
DownloadView All