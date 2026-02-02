Want a glimpse into the trends shaping the construction industry in the year ahead?

In this recorded webinar, held January 23, the team at EquipmentWatch delivers a quarterly update on key value, usage and cost trends shaping the equipment market, along with new platform capabilities designed to support smarter fleet planning and cost recovery.

The session also featured a market outlook from Equipment World Chief Editor Jordanne Waldschmidt, offering an industry-wide perspective on what’s strengthening, what’s softening and where to stay cautious.

To watch a recording of the EquipmentWatch Q1 2026 Webinar, click here.

Insights shared include:

Quarterly Data Updates: The latest equipment value, usage and cost trends impacting 2026 planning.

Market Outlook: An industry briefing on economic signals, construction activity and emerging demand drivers, including data center development.

An industry briefing on economic signals, construction activity and emerging demand drivers, including data center development. Planning and Recovery Insights: How to use EquipmentWatch updates to support fleet planning and recovery efforts.

Additional market update webinars will be held throughout the year. The next session is scheduled for March 19.

Equipment World and EquipmentWatch are owned by parent company Fusable. EquipmentWatch provides data on values, costs, specs, and rental rates — plus market trends, serial number verification and residual value forecasts for the construction, lift-access and agricultural industries. Its Rental Rate Blue Book serves as the industry-standard lookup tool to help contractors and project owners understand and recover equipment-related costs used when calculating labor, force-account work or reimbursable equipment use.

