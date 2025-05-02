Poll: 51% of Contractors Will Buy at Least One Piece of Heavy Equipment in 2025

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
May 2, 2025
Contractors On Jobsite
Getty Images

A new Equipment World website poll found just over half of surveyed contractors plan to purchase at least one piece of heavy construction equipment this year.

Just under 51% said they will buy one to three pieces of construction equipment, followed by 26% who said they will purchase no machines this year. The survey garnered 128 respondents.

Just under 12% of contractors plan to purchase four to six machines; 9% will purchase 10 or more, and just 2% plan to purchase seven to nine machines.

One contractor said their purchasing plans simply hinged on, “How much money we need to spend to keep our tax bill under control.”One contractor said their purchasing plans simply hinged on, “How much money we need to spend to keep our tax bill under control.”Equipment World

Factors influencing their decision to purchase one to three machines in 2025 included high interest rates, available financing options and terms, and the machines’ prices. Some said it depended on how many bids they win and their cashflow. One contractor said the key factor was simply, “How much money we need to spend to keep our tax bill under control.”

Contractors buying more than three machines pointed to a strong economy, pricing, financing and the need to add machines.

Among contractors who are not planning any equipment purchases for 2025, popular reasons given were having less work lined up for the year and uncertainty surrounding the future of the economy.

Equipment World’s poll series examines the latest trends in the industry and provides insights into what contractors are thinking. Got a burning question we should ask? Send it to Jordanne Waldschmidt at [email protected].   

Related Stories
Caterpillar said it expects an additional cost headwind of $250-$350 million in its second quarter from tariffs, net of initial mitigation actions and cost controls.
Market Pulse
Caterpillar Reports 24% Drop in North American Construction Equipment Revenue
For its full year 2025, Herc Rentals forecasts equipment rental revenue growth of 4-6%.
Market Pulse
Equipment Rental Companies Start 2025 with Revenue Growth
Kubota KX080-5 excavator at world of concrete 2024
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Excavators and Sales Trends for 2024
Kubota SVL75-3 compact track loader hauling pipes
Market Pulse
Best-Selling Construction Equipment of 2024
Top Stories
Deere 333 P Tier Thumb
Compact Track Loaders
A Closer Look: Deere’s Powerful New 333 P-Tier Compact Track Loader
Take a walkaround tour of the redesigned CTL that features a new cab, more power and loads of technology.
Volvo's next-gen L220 joins four other new wheel loader models to be released in 2025.
Wheel Loaders
Volvo Reveals 5 Next-Gen Large Wheel Loaders with Loads of Features
Case 421 G Cwl 1
Compact Wheel Loaders
Case CE Introduces its Largest Compact Wheel Loader, the 421G
Ridge Crew
Compact equipment
Kawasaki Debuts New 6-Person Ridge Crew UTV
The hood of the A50 was redesigned for a lower slope, and the window panels are larger for better operator visibility.
Off-Road Trucks
A Closer Look: Volvo Enters New Class with A50 Articulated Dump Truck
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All