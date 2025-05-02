A new Equipment World website poll found just over half of surveyed contractors plan to purchase at least one piece of heavy construction equipment this year.

Just under 51% said they will buy one to three pieces of construction equipment, followed by 26% who said they will purchase no machines this year. The survey garnered 128 respondents.

Just under 12% of contractors plan to purchase four to six machines; 9% will purchase 10 or more, and just 2% plan to purchase seven to nine machines.

Equipment World

Factors influencing their decision to purchase one to three machines in 2025 included high interest rates, available financing options and terms, and the machines’ prices. Some said it depended on how many bids they win and their cashflow. One contractor said the key factor was simply, “How much money we need to spend to keep our tax bill under control.”

Contractors buying more than three machines pointed to a strong economy, pricing, financing and the need to add machines.

Among contractors who are not planning any equipment purchases for 2025, popular reasons given were having less work lined up for the year and uncertainty surrounding the future of the economy.