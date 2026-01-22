On the heels of the company’s former CEO James Umpleby’s formal retirement, Caterpillar has announced more leadership changes to its construction business and another retirement.

Tony Fassino, group president of Cat’s Construction Industries who joined the company in 1996, will retire May 31. He will be replaced by Rod Shurman.

Fassino became the group president of construction business in January 2021. He started at the company working in product support training and went on to hold positions such as district manager, region manager and senior vice president of building construction projects.

Fassino was recently elected the 2025-2026 chair of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, and during his first board meeting, he highlighted crucial industry issues that needed to be addressed, like pushing for thoughtful solutions on regulations like Buy America expansion.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar credits Fassino with helping drive the design and introduction of new Cat products, services and technology, the development of go-to-market and distribution strategies, and the implementation of operational excellence across an extensive manufacturing and supply base.

Rod Shurman, a 28-year Caterpillar veteran and the company’s current senior vice president building construction projects, will fill Fassino’s role. Shurman will soon oversee, in addition to its BCP business, Caterpillar’s earthmoving, excavation, China operation, Cat rental and used, customer solutions core regions and customer solutions growth regions divisions, as well its construction industries supply management group.

Shurman joined the company in 1997 as a global product manager and has held additional roles since, including senior vice president of Caterpillar’s oil and gas and electrification and energy solutions divisions.