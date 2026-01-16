Less than one year into his time as Caterpillar’s CEO, Joseph Creed will soon add chairman of the board to his responsibilities at the company.

Caterpillar’s former CEO and longtime executive James Umpleby III, who served at the head of the company from 2017 to May 2025, will formally retire April 1, 2026. After Creed took the reins, Umpleby served as executive chairman and a member of the Caterpillar board of directors, his final position after 29 years with the company.

During his time with Caterpillar, Umpleby held a variety of positions including chief operating officer and group president of the company’s energy and transportation division.

Creed is also a company veteran, having spent almost 30 years years at Caterpillar in numerous positions of increasing responsibility.

With Creed now leading the board, Debra Reed-Klages will continue to serve as the board’s lead independent director. Reed-Klages entered the role of director in 2015 and became the board’s independent presiding director in June 2022.

Thunder Creek Names New Illinois Dealer

Truck body and truck equipment dealer Drake-Scruggs Equipment has become Thunder Creek’s latest dealer, serving companies and contractors throughout Illinois and Missouri.

Based in Springfield, Illinois, the dealership will offer Thunder Creek mobile fuel and lube trailers, truck upfits and skids from its sole location.

VitalEdge Names New Chief Revenue Officer

Dealer management solutions provider VitalEdge has appointed Shane Martin as its new chief revenue officer. Martin will aim to strengthen the company’s ability to partner with dealers and OEMs through alignment of go-to-market teams.

One of his new responsibilities will be deepening collaboration among sales, marketing, customer success, and partner teams.

Prior to joining VitalEdge, Martin most recently served as global head of sales in the financial and corporate compliance division of multinational information and software provider Wolters Kluwer.

Epiroc Names New Dealer for Central U.S.

Heavy equipment manufacturer Epiroc has added Texas equipment dealer G.W. Van Keppel to its network. This new dealership will cover Epiroc’s territory in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri.

With 17 locations in the U.S., G.W. Van Keppel also sells and services equipment from Volvo, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Astec, and BOMAG. As an Epiroc dealer, the company will serve customers in the aggregates, construction, and drilling markets.

Tadano Appoints New Executives

Japanese crane manufacturer Tadano has brought two new executives on board to kick off 2026.

Tadano named Scott Walter as the new vice president of sales at the company’s recently acquired Manitex crane business.

Walter brings 30 years of sales experience and 20 years of management experience to Manitex, having most recently served as vice president of strategic accounts in the OEM divison of heavy equipment auction company Ritchie Bros.

Tadano described Walter’s appointment as an “important next step” toward integrating its new Manitex business into the parent company.

Additionally, Tyler Brown was named as the company’s national business manager for its aerial work plat form business in the Americas. Brown is charged with expanding support for its AWP business in Tadano’s pan-American operations.

Brown brings 25 years of industry experience to the role, having served in management roles at both Genie and JCB in the last 10 years.