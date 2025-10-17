ARTBA Taps Caterpillar Construction Equipment Leader as New Chairman

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Oct 17, 2025
Anthony Fassino, group president of Caterpillar Construction Industries, speaking at an American Road & Transportation Builders Association event.
American Road & Transportation Builders Association

The head of Caterpillar’s construction equipment business, Anthony Fassino, has been elected the 2025-2026 chair of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.

During his first ARTBA board meeting as the 2025-2026 chair, Fassino pointed out the following issues as crucial in the coming year:

  • Securing robust and timely federal surface transportation program reauthorization that increases federal highway and public transportation investment to recapture the lost purchasing power from unforeseen inflation surge from 2021 to 2023.
  • Pursuing a regulatory structure that supports expanded infrastructure improvements.
  • Pushing for thoughtful solutions on regulations like Buy America expansion and the Occupational Safety & Health Administration’s proposed heat rule.
  • Broadening the infrastructure coalition by partnering with the general business community.
  • Developing a safety and mobility campaign that highlights the ability of infrastructure improvements to enhance daily life.

As group president of the Caterpillar Construction Industries segment since 2021, Fassino oversees a variety of the manufacturer’s operations, including earthmoving, excavation, building construction products, China operations, global construction and infrastructure, Cat Rental, used equipment, and Construction Industries supply management.

Fassino served as an ARTBA volunteer senior vice chair in 2025, first vice chair in 2024 and vice chair-at-large from 2021 to 2023. Fassino also co-chaired ARTBA’s Reauthorization Task Force and helped build industry policy proposals for the upcoming federal surface transportation bill.

Fassino has also served on the board of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, the Associated Equipment Distributors Foundation, the United Way of the Greater Triangle, and the FFA Foundation.

A nearly 30-year Caterpillar veteran, Fassino joined Caterpillar in 1996 and has served in many areas of the company’s operations including engineering, sales and product development in both North America and Asia. He worked at different times as a field rep for dealers and customers in the Pacific Northwest and Canada, a product introduction manager in Japan, district and then region manager in the U.S., and senior vice president of Building Construction Products.

 

