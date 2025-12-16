9th Day of Construction Gifts: JCB Monster Jam DIGatron Pull-Back Lego Set

Dec 16, 2025
This new set from Lego was modeled after the real-life JCB Monster Jam truck.
Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Not sure what to get the kids this year? Let them reenact some monster truck mayhem with the new self-propelled JCB Monster Jam DIGatron Pull-Back Set.

Released earlier this year, this 218-piece model came out of a collaboration between Monster Jam and Lego and mimics the real-life JCB DIGatron Monster Jam truck. The actual 1,500-horsepower JCB monster truck debuted in January 2024 through a collaboration between JCB engineers and Monster Jam.

Kids (or adults who just love Legos) will also be able attach an authentic shovel and grabber to the monster truck. The building process can be tracked and enhanced with a 3D model with the Lego Builder app.

The JCB Monster Jam DIGatron is designed for ages 7 and up, includes a pull-back motor (ramps for arena-style tricks not included) and retails for $27.99.

The JCB Monster Jam DIGatron Pull-Back Lego set can be purchased here.

