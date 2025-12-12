The Syphon SoundPro's controller can be attached anywhere on the exterior of the helmet.

For the beloved powersports fanatic in your life, consider a pair of the Syphon SoundPro Headphones as a Christmas gift.

This Bluetooth helmet system offers thin speakers measuring just 9.6 millimeters tall. A 17.9-millimeter control attaches to the helmet's exterior.

The Syphone SoundPro headphones are IPX5 waterproof, come with a built-in microphone and provide over 10 hours of battery life, the company says. Customers will also receive ear cushions, speaker foam covers, speaker spacers and a charging cable.

Syphon says it also offers a one-year warranty and 30-day “no questions asked” return policy on these headphones.

The Syphon SoundPro headphones can be purchased here.