7th Day of Construction Gifts: Syphon SoundPro Headphones That Attach to Helmets

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 12, 2025
The Syphon SoundPro's controller can be attached anywhere on the exterior of the helmet.
Syphon

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

For the beloved powersports fanatic in your life, consider a pair of the Syphon SoundPro Headphones as a Christmas gift.

This Bluetooth helmet system offers thin speakers measuring just 9.6 millimeters tall. A 17.9-millimeter control attaches to the helmet's exterior.

The Syphone SoundPro headphones are IPX5 waterproof, come with a built-in microphone and provide over 10 hours of battery life, the company says. Customers will also receive ear cushions, speaker foam covers, speaker spacers and a charging cable.

Syphon says it also offers a one-year warranty and 30-day “no questions asked” return policy on these headphones.

The Syphon SoundPro headphones can be purchased here.

