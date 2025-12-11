6th Day of Construction Gifts: City Restore's Faded Paint Restoration Kit Spruces Up Equipment

The kit comes with the three formulas needed to clean, prep, and restore a painted surface.
City Restore

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

For the contractor who needs to breathe new life into some older machines, consider the gift of City Restore’s Equipment Restore Kit for Faded Paint.

This no-scrub, three-step system will remove grease, oxidation and calcification from equipment and restore the paint’s original color with a 45-second quicky-dry formula, according to City Restore.

Buyers will also receive the required applicators for cleaning and prepping the equipment and then spraying on the paint rejuvenator. The entire process can be accomplished in only a few hours, the company says.

The resulting finish also restores plastic, rubber, acrylic and metal surfaces and can last up to two years in direct sunlight, according to City Restore. The full kit has enough formula for cleaning and rejuvenating three to four medium backhoes, the company says.

The Equipment Restore Kit for Faded Paint (and its various separate components) can be purchased here.

