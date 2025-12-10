5th Day of Construction Gifts: The Catch-All LoadRunner Electric Wheelbarrow Dumper

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 10, 2025
The LoadRunner is adjustable and can be attached to any dumpster or dump trailer.
The Catch-All

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Save your loved one’s back for Christmas with a preorder for The Catch-All’s upcoming LoadRunner.

This adjustable, electric track can be attached to any dumpster or dump trailer for lifting wheelbarrows full of jobsite debris. Contractors’ wheelbarrows are outfitted with brackets on both sides, which then fit over the arms of the LoadRunner so they can be lifted.

Powered by either rechargeable batteries or 110-volt power, the LoadRunner not only saves contractors from continuous overhead lifting but also speeds up the disposable process.

The Catch-All LoadRunner is available for preorder here.

Watch it in action in the video below:

 

