The Shelvin Hoodie features an extra-large front pocket that can hold tools when necessary.

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

For the cold construction worker in your life, give the gift of water-resistant warmth this Christmas with the Brunt Shevlin Hoodie.

Available in six colors, the Shelvin Hoodie is made of midweight, 10.5-ounce fabric with a water repellent finish that lets water, mud and oil roll right off. The extra-large hoodie has space for hard hats, and button snaps at the neck offer extra protection from the cold and eliminate unsafe drawstrings that could catch on equipment.

This 60% cotton/40% polyester hoodie has also been designed with an extended body length to stay covered when leaning over.

Workers will stay comfortable on the jobsite with the hoodie’s soft fleece interior and can put their phone in a hidden tech pocket and stow tools in the oversized front pocket, the company says.

The Brunt Shelvin Hoodie can be purchased here.