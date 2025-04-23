Trimble Intros Siteworks Machine Guidance Module for Excavator Tilt Buckets

Civil Image Cama7013 Siteworks Machine Guidance Module Tilt Bucket 002 High Resolution
Trimble

Trimble’s new Siteworks Machine Guidance Module for tilt bucket attachments provides excavator operators with full 3D machine guidance on the bucket’s cutting edge, enabling them to operate efficiently in confined spaces and create contoured landscapes for projects such as grading and leveling, ditch cleaning and shaping, backfilling and complex slope work.  

The upgrade also extends the capabilities of the Trimble Siteworks Software, allowing field operators to use the same system for surveying and layout, on-machine guidance and operator assistance for tilt buckets and tilt couplers. The system can be quickly swapped between machines and jobsites using an easy-to-install machine kit and the Siteworks Machine Guidance software module, Trimble says.

The company launched Siteworks Machine Guidance for excavators in 2023 and for compact track loaders in 2024.

"Siteworks Machine Guidance is an all-in-one solution for both layout and excavation. By adding the benefits of 3D guidance to the tip of a tilt bucket, operators understand where the bucket is in relation to the 3D model at all times," said Elwyn McLachlan, vice president of civil solutions at Trimble. "The operator can create constructible designs in the field by measuring points with Siteworks as a GNSS rover, place it on the machine and dig to the design using full 3D machine guidance, and then take the technology off the machine again to capture the as-built. The entire workflow is simple and efficient for one person to complete."

The system includes the Trimble R780 GNSS Smart Antenna with tilt compensation, powered by the Trimble ProPoint positioning engine, and Trimble field tablet running Siteworks software. Owners can also use any compatible “bring-your-own-device” that supports Siteworks.

Trimble WorksManager Software can be used to share designs, access remote support and keep projects moving. When used in conjunction with a real-time Trimble correction service, such as Trimble CenterPoint RTX, contractors gain increased mobility, eliminating the need for local base stations or VRS networks for high-accuracy positioning worldwide via satellite or cellular/IP, even in remote areas, the company says.

Siteworks Machine Guidance for tilt bucket attachments is expected to be available worldwide through Sitech and select Trimble Technology Outlets, authorized resellers of Trimble systems, in the second quarter of 2025. Trimble Works Subscription plans — Trimble Works Core, Pro and Premium — let civil contractors bundle software and hardware solutions under a single yearly contract.

