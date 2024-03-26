JCB and Leica Geosystems have teamed up to offer 2D- and 3D-ready semi-automated excavator control solutions, known as Intelligrade, directly from the factory.

Starting this month, Intelligrade will be available on the JCB 220X tracked excavator for customers in the United Kingdom. The system will eventually roll out across the entire JCB X Series range and in additional regions.

The 2D and 3D-ready machine control solutions are available with semi-auto configuration. This feature automates functions such as boom, bucket and tiltrotator control to increase productivity, accuracy and safety and reduce human error.

The 2D system works within predetermined site plans to provide real-time guidance for basic grading and leveling projects.

Customers can choose the 3D-ready option to retain the flexibility of upgrading to 3D in the future. To upgrade the factory solution to a 3D version, customers can contact their local Leica dealer, who will install and calibrate the system at a JCB dealership or their location.

“We are committed to innovation with our X Series range and this introduction will mean new levels of efficiency and reduced operating costs. In addition, it gives operators greater levels of accuracy when using X Series machines, delivering consistently high standards on construction sites. It also reduces the need for additional surveyors on site, leading to enhanced levels of safety,” says Paul Swallow, JCB business head – excavators.

“Leica Geosystems is a leader in the field of 2D and 3D machine control and by integrating these products at the factory, it ensures they are perfectly set up and available to use from the outset. Customers can achieve all the benefits of semi-auto machine control without the disruption or complexity of retro-fitting in the field,” he continues

Vice President of Heavy Construction, Machine Control Field Solutions at Leica Geosystems, Tommi Kauppinen, adds: “By leveraging our respective strengths and expertise, we aim to create a seamless integration of easy-to-use machine control technology into JCB's excavators, empowering customers to work more efficiently and safer, and to achieve optimal results.”