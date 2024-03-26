JCB, Leica Launch Factory-Fit 2D, 3D Excavator Machine Control Solutions

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 26, 2024
JCB Excavator with Leica Machine Control
JCB

JCB and Leica Geosystems have teamed up to offer 2D- and 3D-ready semi-automated excavator control solutions, known as Intelligrade, directly from the factory.

Starting this month, Intelligrade will be available on the JCB 220X tracked excavator for customers in the United Kingdom. The system will eventually roll out across the entire JCB X Series range and in additional regions.

The 2D and 3D-ready machine control solutions are available with semi-auto configuration. This feature automates functions such as boom, bucket and tiltrotator control to increase productivity, accuracy and safety and reduce human error.

The 2D system works within predetermined site plans to provide real-time guidance for basic grading and leveling projects.

Customers can choose the 3D-ready option to retain the flexibility of upgrading to 3D in the future. To upgrade the factory solution to a 3D version, customers can contact their local Leica dealer, who will install and calibrate the system at a JCB dealership or their location.

“We are committed to innovation with our X Series range and this introduction will mean new levels of efficiency and reduced operating costs. In addition, it gives operators greater levels of accuracy when using X Series machines, delivering consistently high standards on construction sites. It also reduces the need for additional surveyors on site, leading to enhanced levels of safety,” says Paul Swallow, JCB business head – excavators.

“Leica Geosystems is a leader in the field of 2D and 3D machine control and by integrating these products at the factory, it ensures they are perfectly set up and available to use from the outset. Customers can achieve all the benefits of semi-auto machine control without the disruption or complexity of retro-fitting in the field,” he continues

Vice President of Heavy Construction, Machine Control Field Solutions at Leica Geosystems, Tommi Kauppinen, adds: “By leveraging our respective strengths and expertise, we aim to create a seamless integration of easy-to-use machine control technology into JCB's excavators, empowering customers to work more efficiently and safer, and to achieve optimal results.”

Related Stories
Komatsu dozer with Unicontrol machine control
Machine control
Unicontrol Intros Affordable Automatic Grade Control for Dozers
John Deere GP-Series graders
Machine control
Deere improves Grade Pro, SmartGrade motor graders with new features
Leica iXES3 3D machine control
Machine control
Leica iXE3 3D excavator control gains semi-auto functionality for more operator customization
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
cargo ship crashes into key bridge port of baltimore
Roadbuilding
Baltimore Bridge Collapse – Ship Strike Decimates I-695 Key Bridge
The 1.6-mile steel-arched bridge had a construction crew and multiple vehicles on it when it crashed into the Patapsco River.
hardhat on ground
Safety
Fake Falls Scam: 650-Plus Staged on N.Y. Construction Sites, Suit Alleges
The 50-ton Volvo EC500 straight-boom crawler excavator is based on the standard EC500 model but is outfitted with a 25.5-foot-long straight boom that increases pin height 30%.
Excavators
Volvo Intros 50-Ton EC500 Straight-Boom Excavator for Demolition
Maxresdefault 65ef70a10b4b8
Compact Track Loaders
A Closer Look: Develon's First-Ever Compact Track Loader, the DTL35
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Get your copy today!
DownloadView All