Multiple-billion-dollar U.S. building contractor Turner Construction Company has announced its latest business venture: an equipment rental business.

The U.S. contractor launched First Equipment Company this month, describing it as a centralized equipment rental and site services company. Turner aims to simplify sourcing and management of equipment for projects – ranging from heavy machinery to fencing – and says First Equipment simplifies administration, improves coordination and provides clear points of contact for support.

First Equipment Company covers equipment procurement, operations and support for contractors.

First Equipment has already provided services to Turner’s jobsites, which hire over 40,000 trade contractors every year. Contractors outside of Turner’s own subcontractors will also be able to use First Equipment.

First Equipment has 30 locations across the U.S., including four in Ohio, four in Texas, two in Florida and two in California.

In addition to standard equipment rental, First Equipment Company offers contractors services for installing and removing other equipment like fencing and trailers from jobsites and specialty equipment procurement for machines like mobile and tower cranes.

The full list of product categories in which First Equipment offers rental include:

Air quality and climate control

Drywall and framing

General concrete (powered buggies, vibrators, etc.)

General site items (pumps, ladders, barricades, etc.)

General storage (fuel cabinets, storage containers, etc.)

Medium to large construction equipment

Material handling

Safety and signage

Survey and layout

Temporary lighting and power

Tools (air compressors, nailers, etc.)

Vehicles and trailers

First Equipment Company joins the roster of subsidiaries and services Turner provides, including xPL Offsite, SourceBlue, the Turner Accelerated Payment Program, and the Turner Engineering Group, as well as the growth of Turner’s self-performed operations.